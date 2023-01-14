Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Audubon chapter rolls out slate of spring options
With millions of participants, bird watching has solidified its spot as a top hobby, and the COVID-19 pandemic blew additional wind in its wings. This spring, the Alachua Audubon Society will hold a number of programs for beginner and veteran birders to enjoy. And with spring migrations coming, Debbie Segal, president of the local Audubon chapter, said it’s an exciting time to search for birds.
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
riverbendnews.org
Collision at Hometown Jewelry leaves one dead
According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday, Jan. 14, an accident at Hometown Jewelry and Loan left one man dead. At roughly 3:30 a.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by a 57-year-old Live Oak man, identified as Dale William Morris, was heading southbound on Highway 129. When Morris approached the city limits of Live Oak at the intersection of Duval Street and Highway 129, he traveled onto the curb due to an alleged health emergency. Morris then collided with the corner of Hometown Jewelry and Loan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCJB
One hospitalized after FHP patrol car collides with pickup truck on State Road 26
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on State Road 26 on Tuesday after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a pickup truck collided in Gilchrist County. According to FHP, the crash happened between Trenton and Newberry on the roadway near Southwest 51st Way around 4 p.m. Officers say a Chevy pickup truck and an FHP Charger collided.
Florida Highway Patrol: Cairo man dies in traffic incident in Taylor County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident Monday afternoon.
Popular discount retail holds grand opening for new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The major discount retail store Big Lots recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida store location in Live Oak, according to one local source.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
