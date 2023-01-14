ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steinhatchee, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Audubon chapter rolls out slate of spring options

With millions of participants, bird watching has solidified its spot as a top hobby, and the COVID-19 pandemic blew additional wind in its wings. This spring, the Alachua Audubon Society will hold a number of programs for beginner and veteran birders to enjoy. And with spring migrations coming, Debbie Segal, president of the local Audubon chapter, said it’s an exciting time to search for birds.
ALACHUA, FL
riverbendnews.org

Collision at Hometown Jewelry leaves one dead

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Saturday, Jan. 14, an accident at Hometown Jewelry and Loan left one man dead. At roughly 3:30 a.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by a 57-year-old Live Oak man, identified as Dale William Morris, was heading southbound on Highway 129. When Morris approached the city limits of Live Oak at the intersection of Duval Street and Highway 129, he traveled onto the curb due to an alleged health emergency. Morris then collided with the corner of Hometown Jewelry and Loan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIVE OAK, FL

