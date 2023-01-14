ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat

There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
InsideHook

What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?

If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
Motorious

C8 Corvette Abandoned In Montana Snowstorm

Sometimes we meet the dire consequences to our horrible decisions, which is exactly what happened to a C8 Corvette driver recently in Montana. If you don’t know, snowstorms in state can be quite fierce, something anyone who lives there should know well. That’s why it’s shocking to see the mid-engine American sports car just left on a snowbank on the side of the snow-encrusted road.
MONTANA STATE
Motorious

Corvette Face Plants Into A Creek

Hopefully, this driver will be well enough to tell the tale soon. Recently, there have been a lot of incidents on the road due to the cold weather. We’ve all heard stories of fire fighters dragging drivers from their cars after an unfortunate wreck. However, it’s not often you see a sports car successfully protect its driver in a crash that most would deem terrifying. Well, that’s exactly what happened in the case of this Corvette as its driver was pulled out from an embankment after a crash.
The Independent

Heavy flooding turns 60ft waterfall into lake

Stunning footage shows a 60ft deep waterfall transformed into a lake after heavy flooding.Hull Pot, one of England’s largest natural holes, was swamped with surging water as storms rolled through the Yorkshire dales on Tuesday (10 January).Runner Brian Stallwood, who filmed the clip, said he was shocked to find the cascade had disappeared, quipping: “Lake’ Hull Pot this evening - who nicked the waterfall?”Hull Pot, which measures 300ft (91m) long by 60ft (18m) wide, sits on the western side of Pen-y-ghent, one of the mountains that feature in the famed ‘three peaks’ challenge.The hole was actually formed from a collapsed cave, and it’s possible for walkers to get close to the waterfall and watch its impressive jet spurt down to the ground.And remarkably, following dry weather, the waterfall can even dry up completely.The flooding that caused the huge hole to fill up left several roads around the Yorkshire Dales impassable, with motorists reportedly becoming stranded in their cars.But the waters have since rescinded, with most rural roads now free from obstructions once more.
roofingexteriors.com

5 Accessories to Improve Metal Roofing Performance

From harsh winters to sweltering summers, metal roofs are proven to withstand extreme elements and hold up for a long time. However, even the best metal roofs benefit from accessories and maintenance products that help maintain their durability, safety, and functionality. Across the country, metal roofs are gaining popularity at...
Carscoops

Crane Truck Falls, Crushing Ford F-150 Raptor

Cranes can be a dangerous tool, and one operator got a terrifying lesson in just why. As has the owner of a Ford F-150 Raptor, whose truck was in the wrong place at the wrong time, through no fault of their own. The circumstance surrounding this accident aren’t exactly clear,...
nationaltoday.com

The Best Handheld Leaf Blower for 2023

Come fall, the landscape is a riot of colors. And along with the beauty, there is also the downside of the piles of leaves in your backyard and around your house. While you could rake them into a tidy pile, a more convenient alternative would be to use a leaf blower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy