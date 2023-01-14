ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilburn, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family demands charges brought against officer who shot teen in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager who was reportedly shot and killed by Clayton County Police in November is demanding justice. Investigators say a Clayton County Police officer was reportedly questioning 19-year-old Eric Holmes at his work in Morrow about the car he was driving, which the officer said was allegedly stolen.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

20-year-old arrested after two armed robberies within minutes in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies within minutes of eachother on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a BP gas station at 155 East Atlanta Rd. in Stockbridge around...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 in custody after SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended peacefully at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened Wednesday morning at Landing Square Apartments, which is a gated community in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police said this was a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man was armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia trooper shot near controversial ‘Cop City,’ shooter reportedly killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot Wednesday morning near the site of the future Atlanta police training facility. The shooting reportedly happened near Constitution Road and Bouldercrest Road near Moreland Avenue. WATCH LIVE: GBI...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old arrested in Decatur weeks after deadly Mall of America shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have now been charged following a deadly shooting on Dec. 23 at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet was arrested at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, officials said. Investigators said Longstreet is wanted in connection with the...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman charged with assault after using fire extinguisher at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been charged with assault after assaulting people with a fire extinguisher at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Police responded to Concourse D around 9:34 p.m. Jan. 17. Jennifer Holder was found spraying a fire extinguisher near gate 9 and sprayed officers with the extinguisher when they approached. Officers were still able to arrest Holder and take her to Clayton County Jail after she was cleared by EMS. Multiple flight attendants were also injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

10-year-old boy missing after leaving SE Atlanta hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police are asking the public's help locating a10-year-old boy they say walked away from an Atlanta hospital early Tuesday morning. A search is underway for 10-year-old Mario Boyd, who they say disappeared after a family member attempted to get him care at a local hospital. According to police,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway. The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area. When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him...
SNELLVILLE, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One injured, one in custody after stabbing in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy