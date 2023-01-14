Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family demands charges brought against officer who shot teen in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager who was reportedly shot and killed by Clayton County Police in November is demanding justice. Investigators say a Clayton County Police officer was reportedly questioning 19-year-old Eric Holmes at his work in Morrow about the car he was driving, which the officer said was allegedly stolen.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating death of autistic South Fulton man as homicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police are now calling the disappearance of a man who went missing on Nov. 30 a homicide. Malik Bonny’s body was found on Dec. 20 in a vacant residence on the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst. His family pleads for the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
20-year-old arrested after two armed robberies within minutes in Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies within minutes of eachother on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a BP gas station at 155 East Atlanta Rd. in Stockbridge around...
Trooper shot, shooter killed during raid of proposed APD training facility, GBI says
ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed the shooting to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register said several agencies were doing a raid near a proposed Atlanta Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 in custody after SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended peacefully at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened Wednesday morning at Landing Square Apartments, which is a gated community in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police said this was a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man was armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia trooper shot near controversial ‘Cop City,’ shooter reportedly killed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot Wednesday morning near the site of the future Atlanta police training facility. The shooting reportedly happened near Constitution Road and Bouldercrest Road near Moreland Avenue. WATCH LIVE: GBI...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old arrested in Decatur weeks after deadly Mall of America shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have now been charged following a deadly shooting on Dec. 23 at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet was arrested at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, officials said. Investigators said Longstreet is wanted in connection with the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 DeKalb sisters reported missing after disagreement with mother, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage girls went missing in Dekalb County last week, the DeKalb County Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. According to police, 14-year-old DeAsiah and 13-year-old Nevaeh were last seen on Jan. 12 leaving their...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dead, another injured following shooting in Coweta County, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another man was seriously hurt after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Coweta County, according to investigators. Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Deep South Rd. near Johnson Rd. shortly after midnight after reports of a shooting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman charged with assault after using fire extinguisher at Hartsfield-Jackson
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been charged with assault after assaulting people with a fire extinguisher at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Police responded to Concourse D around 9:34 p.m. Jan. 17. Jennifer Holder was found spraying a fire extinguisher near gate 9 and sprayed officers with the extinguisher when they approached. Officers were still able to arrest Holder and take her to Clayton County Jail after she was cleared by EMS. Multiple flight attendants were also injured during the incident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Drunk drivers caused every fatal crash in 2022 in Peachtree City, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In 2022, every fatal collision in Peachtree City was caused by a drunk driver, according to Peachtree City police officials. In a Facebook post, the department also shared other DUI-related statistics. Last year, officials say there was an 11% increase in DUI arrests...
fox5atlanta.com
10-year-old boy missing after leaving SE Atlanta hospital, police say
ATLANTA - Police are asking the public's help locating a10-year-old boy they say walked away from an Atlanta hospital early Tuesday morning. A search is underway for 10-year-old Mario Boyd, who they say disappeared after a family member attempted to get him care at a local hospital. According to police,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway. The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area. When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him...
Man shot by officer at Snellville gas station after allegedly pointing gun at him
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by a Snellville Police officer early Monday morning at a gas station after the department said it had "received multiple calls of a man brandishing a firearm." A Snellville Police statement said the man was taken to a local hospital and was...
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One injured, one in custody after stabbing in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
