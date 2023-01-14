ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Women's basketball: Texas Tech set to face Kansas State, Big 12's leading scorer

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTA42_0kEj0pkI00

Texas Tech women's basketball coach Krista Gerlich is familiar with Gabby Gregory, whom she met when the Kansas State star was in fifth grade.

The two will get reacquainted during Saturday's matchup.

The Lady Raiders and Wildcats, in the same position in the Big 12 Conference standings, will duke it out at Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Tech's second consecutive weekend road game.

Slowing Gregory is at the forefront of the Lady Raiders' plan for success. The senior guard, a transfer from Oklahoma, leads the conference with 20.8 points per game.

"She's just really a tough competitor," Gerlich said Friday. "Believes in herself, very confident. She can get you on the post, she can get you on the perimeter, she can attack the basket and get to the free-throw line. She's just a scorer. She has a scorer's mentality, and K-State's allowing her to do that."

Gregory is coming off her second single-digit scoring output of the season after netting nine points in Wednesday's 67-56 road loss at No. 15 Iowa State. That ended a stretch of five consecutive 20-plus-point games. Gerlich said keeping Gregory out of the paint and off the free-throw line will be key.

Jaelyn Glenn, who has consecutive double-doubles, carried the Wildcats' scoring load with 17 points Wednesday. Gerlich said this season's KSU team, in the absence of all-America center Ayoka Lee, is athletic and prefers to play a fast pace.

That's similar to No. 19 Oklahoma, which downed Tech 89-79 with a late push Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Sooners also had a 47-26 rebounding advantage, an aspect Gerlich is focused on improving. All four Big 12 opponents have out-rebounded Tech (13-4 overall, 1-3 conference).

OU converted 19 offensive boards into 13 second-chance points.

"We have to get better at rebounding the basketball. There's no if, and, buts about it," Gerlich said. "It's one of those things. You've got to rebound to be able to compete. We've got to limit second-chance opportunities. … I feel like it's just a focus on everybody putting a body on a person when the ball goes up."

Bre'Amber Scott tallied a game-high 23 points Wednesday in her first game off the bench this season. Gerlich said postgame the move was "just a coach's game-day decision," which came two days after Tech released a statement condemning Scott's "inappropriate gesture" following her ejection Saturday at TCU.

Scott followed with her best shooting game, hitting 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Bryn Gerlich notched a season-high 18 points and a team-high six rebounds. Her two best outputs have been the past two games, with Krista Gerlich saying the guard has consciously taken a scoring approach.

"Now I think that senior urgency's occurring," Krista Gerlich said. "She's understanding that she's a scorer. She came to Texas Tech as a scorer; we've had to convert her into a point guard to help us do some things. I think she's just taking a lot of pride in trying to win and being a senior."

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Big 12 women's basketball

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.

Records: Texas Tech 13-4, 1-3; Kansas State 12-5, 1-3

Radio: FM 107.7

Live stream: ESPN+

Big 12 standings

School Conference, Overall

Baylor 3-1, 12-4

Iowa State 3-1, 11-3

Oklahoma 3-1, 13-2

Texas 3-1, 12-5

Kansas 2-2, 12-3

Oklahoma State 2-2, 12-4

West Virginia 2-2, 11-4

Kansas State 1-3, 12-5

Texas Tech 1-3, 13-4

TCU 0-4, 6-9

