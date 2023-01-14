ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police: 93-year-old woman struck by mail truck in Union

A 93-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a mail truck, according to police. Union police say the incident happened in a parking lot on the 200 block of Tucker Avenue on Monday afternoon. Police say that the 37-year-old driver was operating a United States Postal...
TOWN OF UNION, NY

