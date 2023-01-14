A student athlete at Rowan University is a candidate for the Division III Athlete of the Year award. Field hockey player Kristiina Castagnola, a Voorhees native, is No. 1 at the university’s all-time scoring list. She also led the Profs to their first No. 1 ranking in 20 years and then all the way to the national semifinals.

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO