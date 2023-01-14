Superintendent Ryan Walters will retain education secretary role, draw 2 paychecks

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters will remain the governor's education secretary, giving him additional influence on the state's education landscape, while also drawing two paychecks from the state.

“The governor has been happy with Ryan Walters in his performance as secretary of education and continues to have full faith and confidence in his ability to challenge the status quo and have the tough conversations about what is working and what’s not (in education),” said Carly Atchison, a spokesperson for Stitt’s office.

Walters will be paid $124,373 a year as superintendent, a position he was elected to in November.

But he also will continue making $40,000 a year as secretary of education, the governor's office confirmed.

More: Drummond takes back Epic Charter Schools case, says AG 'should be responsible'

“While not illegal this is extremely grifty,” Rep. Jacob Rosencrants, D-Oklahoma City, tweeted on Thursday in response to the news of Walters' dual positions.

It’s not unprecedented for an agency leader or elected official to also serve as a secretary in the governor’s Cabinet.

But most of the time, the person doesn’t draw dual pay.

In 1991, Sandy Garrett was elected state schools superintendent but also was retained as secretary of education by then-Gov. David Walters.

Although, Garrett was not paid for her secretary position, just as superintendent.

Currently, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell also serves as Stitt’s secretary of tourism.

But Pinnell is not paid for his secretary duties.

Walters did not return a request for comment.

Last week, Walters resigned as the leader of a pro-school choice nonprofit that had been paying him $120,000 a year.

More: Superintendent Ryan Walters resigns from pro-school choice nonprofit

Some saw the nonprofit position as a conflict with his new role as state superintendent, which heads the Oklahoma State Department of Education and chairs the state Board of Education.

Walters was elected by a 14-point margin last year following a campaign in which he made the expansion of school choice and the removal of "liberal indoctrination" from schools his top issues.

Earlier this week, Walters said purging the state's education agency of "liberal indoctrination" will be a top priority during his first weeks in office.

"We are going to make sure we get all indoctrination out of the department; we are going to make sure we hold folks accountable that have been pushing that," Walters told The Oklahoman on Monday .

Days later he announced an investigation into two former teachers who have criticized a state law that limits the teaching of race and gender.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Superintendent Ryan Walters will retain education secretary role, draw 2 paychecks