Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
fox35orlando.com
'Hard to be forced into retirement': Here's why a Brevard County staple is closing its doors
A Brevard County staple is closing its doors for good and the owners are trying to figure out what they'll do with their property. The Dairy Queen off Courtney Parkway in Merritt Island opened back in 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for nearly 30 years. The family says the restaurant is losing its franchise following disagreements that they had with the Dairy Queen corporation.
fox35orlando.com
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
WESH
Orange County mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
WESH
11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local resident completes 1,100-mile solo sail down the Intracoastal Waterway
For all of his life, John Phillips had wanted to sail down the east coast of the United States on the intracoastal waterway. He had been doing water sports since he was young, as the Mainland High School alumnus was raised in the Daytona Beach area. Last year, he embarked on and successfully completed this solo milestone trip on a Nonsuch 26, sailing from Lyme, Connecticut in September 2022 and reaching Ponce Inlet in October 2022.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
fox35orlando.com
Runner searching for car that hit him as he crossed the street in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Daryl Willmore is an avid runner. He’s been jogging a route by Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Boulevard every day for about seven years. He wears this bright band, so drivers can see him, and is careful when crossing the road. "I follow all the rules....
WESH
Seminole fire officials: Lithium batteries ignite blaze that destroyed trash trailers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Seminole County say a lithium battery thrown in the trash sparked a fire that did almost a half million dollars in damage. The fire broke out late last month at the Seminole County Central Transfer Station in Longwood. Officials are warning the public...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Orlando, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Squid Lips and Sand on the Beach
While on Spring Break 2021 in Florida with my son we went to a few restaurants that were really fun. This page highlights two of them – Squid Lips and Sand on the Beach both in Melbourne, Florida. I used beach vacation background pages for this spread. The left...
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida music teacher receives Manilow Music Project award from iconic singer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The legendary Barry Manilow was in Orlando on Tuesday night, performing at the Amway Center and giving an award to a local teacher. The music icon sings about a miracle on stage, and off-stage he has created one right here in Central Florida. Lake Howell High music...
fox35orlando.com
More migrants rescued by cruise ship headed to Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Over the loudspeaker on the MSC Meraviglia, passengers traveling from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral heard a crew member alerting them that the cruise ship would be stopping to help people floating at sea on a makeshift raft. An MSC spokesperson sent us this statement, which...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando bars would require permits, added security in order to serve until 2 a.m. under proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bars in Downtown Orlando could be forced to close at midnight instead of 2 a.m. if a proposed ordinance passes, and they don't get a special permit. The city is also considering blocking any new downtown bars or nightclubs for six months. City officials met with business...
Plan to redesign Downtown Orlando set to go into action in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — A city initiative to reimagine Downtown Orlando and set a plan in motion for the next 10 years will see its first projects begin this year. Project Downtown Orlando 2.0 is the city’s master plan for the area’s future. The plan focuses on four...
Comments / 0