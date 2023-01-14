Chicken lady gathers eggs and bliss from her flock

The chicken, the regular old chicken, was domesticated about 4,000 years ago.

Now, chicken is one of the most common dishes in the world. People all over the globe keep the birds for their eggs, too.

You can find chickens in big commercial farms and small rural villages and in the backyards of urban homes, including the one where Georgia Darlene Berry lives near Sophia.

“I’ve always been fascinated with chickens,” the woman explained.

“Being around them most of my life has allowed me to realize how interesting they are. I have learned to appreciate their beauty, the deep colors of their feathers, how they interact with one another.”

Not many of us, however, get the opportunity to see chickens up close in our fast-paced lifestyles. Folks are either too busy surfing the Internet or watching reality TV. About the only chickens most Americans ever see are those already packaged for display at local meat counters.

Not Georgia Darlene Berry.

She estimates she has taken more than 1,000 photographs of the birds in her backyard during the past few months.

Reason: she is honing her photographic skills, hoping one day to embark on a new profession, one that will allow her to express herself with a digital camera.

What is more, Berry recently completed a stunning photo essay of her backyard companions as part of an amateur photography project.

“Viewers are simply astonished that I would collect so many different images of chickens,” explained the good-natured former practical nurse. “Chickens are not easily accessible to everyone, but I don’t think I could have chosen a better subject. I just went out to the barn and the henhouse at different times of day, and again at night when the chickens were on the roost.”

—

And what’s so special about chickens?

Sometimes, they are a reminder of what some women did to survive in the past, according to Berry.

Consider, for instance, all those phrases that come from taking care of chickens.

Like egg money—women often got to keep it. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket—while taking them to market to sell.

And waking up with the chickens (or roosters)—it sure is early when they start making noise.

“When I feed them, scattering cracked corn, I realize my hand makes a movement millions of other hands have made, and are making now in rural areas in the morning,” Berry said.

It’s a strange connection. “Of course, I can’t believe these chickens are such good company,” the woman added. “They follow me around the yard the way my children used to when they were small.”

It’s true, though. The chickens run up to Berry with great joy when she enters the backyard bird haven. “And when I sit on a bench, they keep coming back to my feet to make sure I’m still there. Then I get up and move rocks or plants or pots aside so the chickens can have more room.”

—

Chickens are the ideal backyard “livestock” for organic gardeners, too.

According to Berry, “In exchange for a little care and shelter, a flock will provide you with dozens of wholesome, tasty eggs each week, free weed and pest control, a convenient vegetable-scrap recycling system and super-charged manure.”

She added, “Chickens even pick up the droppings of other animals.”

The road to chicken success—like garden success—begins with choosing the right variety, however. There are hundreds of breeds of chickens; some are superior egg-layers, others are best for roasting or stuffing.

Berry’s pick for backyard chicken success are Red Comets and Rhode Island Reds.

She and her husband William David Berry obtained the barnyard fowl from Southern States in Beckley several years ago. The couple wanted the birds for their grandson, Travis Robert Berry, age 9, of North Carolina, when the child was visiting a few summers ago.

The decision paid off in dividends, though. The old-fashioned couple daily collect nearly two dozen eggs from their backyard chicken coop. They generally give most of their poultry prizes away. “We just like giving eggs to people who want them,” she said.

There is one caution, however. Better check the local zoning ordinances before you let chickens loose in your yard—some areas forbid it—and talk to any close neighbors in advance. You may get around any objections by not having a rooster in the flock (hens are a lot quieter and attract much less attention).

Even so, Berry explained, “Neighbors who get a few fresh eggs every so often are a lot less likely to complain—even about a noisy rooster.”

—

