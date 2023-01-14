Why did 8 restaurants receive low scores? Myrtle Beach area restaurant inspections follow-up

Each week food inspections are done to make sure that food safety practices are being performed correctly in restaurants, grocery stores, and other facilities that serve food to the public.

Whether this is a routine inspection or a follow-up inspection the establishment will receive a grade that is displayed at the entrance to the business.

8 Myrtle Beach area restaurants do not score “A” in recent restaurant inspections

DHEC inspects approximately 22,000 retail food establishments statewide and issues permits to new facilities prior to opening. Retail food establishments include operations such as restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks, schools, and other institutions. Risk-based inspections are conducted at each establishment in the state annually or quarterly, based on an establishment’s food processes and their compliance history.

This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .

See below why the eight businesses who did not receive an “A” in routine inspections performed Jan. 2 - 6, 2023.

The facilities will receive a follow-up inspection within 10 days, according to the SC food grade report.

“Daddio’s Pub, 4480 Mineola Ave., Little River had a routine inspection on Jan. 6 and scored a 78 percent ‘B’ - the following was reported, dishes were found soaking in hand sink - sink should only be for hand washing, no paper towels were found at hand sink. Several food contact surfaces were observed with unclean surfaces; cutting board, pot with boiling water. Mashed potatoes prepared the day before stored in walk-in cooler at 54 degrees. Ready to eat foods in walk in cooler without date marking were also observed. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days,” according to the SC food grade report.

“Bojangles #867, 4207 Main St., Loris had a routine inspection on Jan. 4 and scored a 79 percent ‘B’ the following was reported, presence of roaches in the kitchen, improper cooling temperatures found for chicken wash - 54 degrees and chicken - 53 degrees, biscuit pans had grease build-up on surfaces. A follow-up inspection was performed on Jan. 6 and a score of 93 percent ‘A’ was given to the facility,” according to the SC food grade report.

“Early Rise Diner, 4016 River Oaks Dr., Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Jan. 5 and scored 83 percent ‘B’ the following was reported, employee was observed touching food with bare hands, ready to eat food had improper cooling temperatures, hot water was not working at hand washing sink, a bulk container was observed which was labeled flour actually storing sugar. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days,” according to the SC food grade report.

“Ocean Lakes - Meet-N-Eat, 6001 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Jan. 3 and scored 83 percent ‘B’ the following was reported, box of opened nacho cheese container 112 degrees-the box stated once it was opened it should be temperature controlled, ready to eat foods were prepared and held beyond 24 hours, without any date marking, fly lights and glue strips installed over food areas, rodent droppings were observed in the facility. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days,” according to the SC food grade report.

“Sushi King Steak & Seafood, 4036-9 River Oaks Dr., Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Jan. 3 and scored 78 percent ‘B’ the following was reported, a prepared cucumber container observed being stored down in the hand sink, improper temperature baked eel 74 degrees was found in toaster oven, containers of food that are not in their original containers and not easily identifiable with a common name - such as oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar, pest control traps were observed being stored on food preparation areas. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days,” according to the SC food grade report.

“Golden Kitchen, 820 Surfside Dr., Surfside Beach had a routine inspection on Jan. 5 and scored 81 percent ‘B’ the following was reported, peeled vegetables were stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler, observed chicken was stored uncovered in the walk-in freezer, containers of food that are not in their original containers were not labeled, food stored on the floor in the kitchen. A follow-up will be performed within 10 days,” according to the SC food grade report.

“Waffle House #1626, 105 N. Strand Pkwy., Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Jan. 4 and scored 83 percent ‘B’ the following was reported, improper cooling temperatures at the cook line cooler: waffle mix 54 degrees, cheese 49 degrees, ham 44 degrees, ready to eat foods prepared and held beyond 24 hours, with date marking exceeding 7 days. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days,” according to the SC food grade report.

“Crooked Hammock Brewery, 4924 U.S. 17 S., Unit B, N. Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Jan. 3 and scored 82 percent ‘B’ the following was reported, no paper towels at hand washing sink, improper temperature for dish washing machine-low temperature warning, a spray bottle being stored with Pizza pans did not have a label advising what it was. A follow-up inspection was performed on Jan. 5 and scored a 98 percent ‘A’ reporting that all concerns had been corrected,” according to the SC food grade report.

