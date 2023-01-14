ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia House passes 50% personal income tax cut

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the West Virginia House voted on Wednesday to pass his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. Gov. Justice issues the following statement: “I thank Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, Majority Leader Eric Householder, Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, and members of the House of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Justice’s Tax Plan Faces Senate Challenge

Governor Justice likes to make a big splash. That is evident yet again with his proposal to cut the state income tax in half. Specifically, Justice wants to reduce each of the rates by 30 percent the first year and then ten percent each of the next two years to reach a 50 percent reduction by 2025.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules

Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Coal Industry Wants Legislature's Help To Recruit And Train Miners

The West Virginia coal industry’s top lobbyist says mine companies are having trouble finding workers, and he’d like lawmakers to help recruit and train them. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, told members of the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday that West Virginia coal mines could hire several hundred workers, if it could find them.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates

West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV House Income Tax Bill Read for First Time

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.
Daily Athenaeum

House eyes quick passage of Gov. Justice’s personal income tax cut

Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan, as laid out at the State of the State address last week, is already hitting the House floor. House Bill 2526 was introduced following Wednesday’s address by Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff at the request of Justice. Justice...

