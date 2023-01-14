CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.

