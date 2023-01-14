Read full article on original website
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
West Virginia House passes 50% personal income tax cut
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the West Virginia House voted on Wednesday to pass his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. Gov. Justice issues the following statement: “I thank Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, Majority Leader Eric Householder, Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, and members of the House of […]
Democrats counter with their own income tax cut ideas in West Virginia
Call it the battle of the income tax cut plans because there are two competing ideas under the Capitol dome in Charleston, West Virginia.
Who was West Virginia’s first Governor?
West Virginia's statehood has been a more unique tale than most, which can be emphasized by the legislative talents of its first governor.
Justice’s Tax Plan Faces Senate Challenge
Governor Justice likes to make a big splash. That is evident yet again with his proposal to cut the state income tax in half. Specifically, Justice wants to reduce each of the rates by 30 percent the first year and then ten percent each of the next two years to reach a 50 percent reduction by 2025.
New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Legislature considers bringing back death penalty in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill that proposes bringing back the death penalty in West Virginia was introduced in the House of Delegates. HB 2555 would bring back capital punishment in some first-degree murder cases. According to the bill’s text, those certain cases would include if the victim was a...
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
Coal Industry Wants Legislature's Help To Recruit And Train Miners
The West Virginia coal industry’s top lobbyist says mine companies are having trouble finding workers, and he’d like lawmakers to help recruit and train them. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, told members of the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday that West Virginia coal mines could hire several hundred workers, if it could find them.
Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates
West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
WV House Income Tax Bill Read for First Time
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is fifth most popular Gov. in the United States
Gov. Jim Justice is the fifth most popular Governor in the United States, with 64% of voters approving of him, according to a study by Morning Consult.
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
Health & Human Resources Senate Committee adopts motion to bring out-of-state physicians to WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee of the West Virginia Legislature convened Tuesday afternoon regarding several proposed bills including one which would establish a tax credit to be made available for licensed physicians as incentive to relocate to West Virginia to practice. SB85, introduced...
House eyes quick passage of Gov. Justice’s personal income tax cut
Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan, as laid out at the State of the State address last week, is already hitting the House floor. House Bill 2526 was introduced following Wednesday’s address by Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff at the request of Justice. Justice...
