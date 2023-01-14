ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Charleston Interstate Bridge Painting Project to Include Capitol Hill Walkway Demolition

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsN97_0kEiziAs00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As part of a massive project to clean and paint nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps through downtown Charleston, construction crews have begun the process of removing the Capitol Hill walkway.

The walkway, which was closed in the early 1990s due to safety concerns, is part of a bridge that crosses interstates 64 and 77. It features a series of enclosed stairs, towers and walkways.

Greg Bailey, P.E., West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Chief Engineer of Operations, said the contractor has started the early work of removing the walkway and demolitions crews are on site.

“As part of this project, of painting and concrete coating, we are demolishing the Capitol Walkway,” Bailey said. “We are going to remove all of the walkway. Then the exposed areas that result will be coated and painted like the rest of the system.”

On March 1, 2022, Blastech Enterprises Inc. was awarded a contract for $27,420,996.50 to clean and paint the series of bridges and ramps on I-77 and I-64.

The project includes bridges over Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue, and Court Street and ramps accessing Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way, and Brooks Street. The painting is necessary to prolong the life of the bridges and ramps.

Painting has been the most visible aspect of the project, with the bridges painted dark blue similar to the Fort Hill Bridge. Bailey said a white coating and sealant is being placed on exposed concrete surfaces and structural steel.

Crews have paused painting and concrete coating for the winter and are taking advantage of the time by beginning the walkway phase of the project. Contractors have begun removing material from inside the structure in preparation for demolition.

There may be lane closures during the demolition. The WVDOH will keep the public informed of upcoming closures, and sign boards will be installed on the interstate to inform drivers of any closures.

Demolition will be carefully controlled to minimize the impact on the public.

The projected completion date is November 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Emergency units respond to structure fire on Coal City Road

PEMBERTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units responded to reports of a structure fire in the Pemberton area of Raleigh County on Tuesday. The Coal City Fire Department reports that, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 2:00pm, department units were dispatched to Coal City Road in Pemberton in response to an actively ongoing structure fire in the area.
PEMBERTON, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Westside High gas leak situation purportedly resolved

UPDATE: CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A gas leak which resulted in the early dismissal of students at Westside High Tuesday has reportedly been addressed. An update from the Oceana Fire Department confirms that the flow of gas to the school has been stopped and that the room in which the leak was initially detected has been ventilated.
OCEANA, WV
woay.com

Big Weather Transition on the Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
NITRO, WV
Lootpress

Fire department dispatched after car flips 50 feet over hill

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency services were dispatched on Sunday after a motor vehicle accident in when a vehicle sustained a substantial drop over a hill. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, at about 1:50pm on Sunday, the department was dispatched to a single-vehicle car accident involving two occupants.
BEAVER, WV
WOWK

Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road

UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV

City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
LOGAN, WV
WTAP

One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy