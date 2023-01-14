Read full article on original website
Jessica Jackson
4d ago
God Almighty have to do with the people's...and they all getting to be close to our Lord Jesus Christ amen. Good work all
2
theadvocate.com
Relatives erect monument to honor 2 20th century pioneering Denham Springs women
A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022
The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
theadvocate.com
2022 AP Scholars honored by the Zachary Community School District
On Dec. 15, the Zachary Community School District recognized the academic accomplishments of its 2022 AP Scholars. Forty-two 2022 Zachary High School graduates were honored with a reception and given a monetary reward for their accomplishments in Advanced Placement classes during their time at Zachary High School. To be recognized...
theadvocate.com
Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting
Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
theadvocate.com
A meal prep class at Red Stick Spice Co., wine dinner at The Little Village and more
How are those New Year's resolutions going? We get that they might be slow to start (or continue). If one of your resolutions included healthier eating or eating out less, Red Stick Spice Co. is hosting Meal Prep Inspiration with personal nutrition coach Kylee Arnold on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 660 Jefferson Highway.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Jan. 18, 2022
The New Horizon Tour, featuring Scotty Austin, formerly of Saving Abel, with guests FLAW, Shallowside and The Almas, will be at Southern Rhythm in Denham Springs on March 10. Tickets will be going on sale soon through Southern Rhythm and on Eventbrite. Scotty Austin spent eight years as the frontman...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA confirms new South Foster facility and apartments; see timeline for construction
The YMCA of the Capital Area has confirmed it will move forward with a $30 million mixed-use development at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive that will include a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex. Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of...
theadvocate.com
Gov. Edwards appoints several from Ascension Parish to state boards
On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions. Lorre Claiborne, of Gonzales, was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
theadvocate.com
Blanco Center: Permanent site to be ready in May; research, grants show progress
When Stephen R. Barnes landed the job as director at the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center, he was counting the days until its permanent home could be built on the third floor of the Edith DuPre Library at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. That was three-plus years and...
theadvocate.com
Student shot, wounded while walking to Broadmoor High School on Wednesday, BRPD says
Update: A teenager accused of the shooting has been arrested. A Broadmoor High student was shot and wounded when he was walking to school Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police said. The teenager was brought to the hospital with a wound to the mid-section, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., BRPD spokesperson said.
theadvocate.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
theadvocate.com
Jane's French Cuisine committed to the freshest ingredients 'by the book'
Jane's French Cuisine in Lafayette serves delicious food and offers a beautiful dining experience, but somehow, the place manages to feel like you’re visiting someone’s home — in Europe perhaps. There’s a reason for that — it was someone’s home. Appropriately enough, in fact, it was Jane’s...
wbrz.com
Teenager shot while walking to school Wednesday; former student arrested in recent muggings
BATON ROUGE - A teenager ran home for help after being shot by a former classmate who was trying to rob him on his way to school Wednesday morning. Police believe the 15-year-old victim was either walking to his bus stop or heading straight to his school, Broadmoor High when a teenage robber approached him with a gun.
theadvocate.com
Meet Brian Hanlon, the man who sculpted Seimone Augustus' statue — and many others
At a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old man stood in the back right corner of the LSU women’s basketball practice court. He was just one member of a large crowd, listening to Seimone Augustus give a speech before LSU unveiled her statue. He outfitted his slim runner’s physique with a plaid shirt, a blazer and jeans. He brushed his thin gray hair to the side.
theadvocate.com
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
theadvocate.com
Questions raised after Ascension Parish major drainage pumps catch fire
Dubbed the "crown jewel" of Ascension Parish's drainage system, the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station was completely shut for a little more than eight hours on a rainy day in late December, allowing waters to rise for a time but not flood any structures, a preliminary analysis has found. Three...
theadvocate.com
Stating their case: Top area Division I girls teams overpower foes in MLK Main Event
With the girls basketball playoffs now less than a month away, some teams are willing to travel long distances to find out where they stand. Thanks to the Louisiana Girls Report/MLK Main Event, Walker did not have to leave its home gym. Zachary and Dutchtown also stayed close to home for the seven-game showcase open to fans and college coaches.
brproud.com
Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
