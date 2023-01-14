How are those New Year's resolutions going? We get that they might be slow to start (or continue). If one of your resolutions included healthier eating or eating out less, Red Stick Spice Co. is hosting Meal Prep Inspiration with personal nutrition coach Kylee Arnold on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 660 Jefferson Highway.

