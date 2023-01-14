ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Jackson
4d ago

God Almighty have to do with the people's...and they all getting to be close to our Lord Jesus Christ amen. Good work all

theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022

The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

2022 AP Scholars honored by the Zachary Community School District

On Dec. 15, the Zachary Community School District recognized the academic accomplishments of its 2022 AP Scholars. Forty-two 2022 Zachary High School graduates were honored with a reception and given a monetary reward for their accomplishments in Advanced Placement classes during their time at Zachary High School. To be recognized...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting

Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Jan. 18, 2022

The New Horizon Tour, featuring Scotty Austin, formerly of Saving Abel, with guests FLAW, Shallowside and The Almas, will be at Southern Rhythm in Denham Springs on March 10. Tickets will be going on sale soon through Southern Rhythm and on Eventbrite. Scotty Austin spent eight years as the frontman...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints several from Ascension Parish to state boards

On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions. Lorre Claiborne, of Gonzales, was appointed to the Law Enforcement Officers and Firemen's Survivor Benefit Review Board. Claiborne is a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. She will serve as an active P.O.S.T. certified peace officer.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board

Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jane's French Cuisine committed to the freshest ingredients 'by the book'

Jane's French Cuisine in Lafayette serves delicious food and offers a beautiful dining experience, but somehow, the place manages to feel like you’re visiting someone’s home — in Europe perhaps. There’s a reason for that — it was someone’s home. Appropriately enough, in fact, it was Jane’s...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet Brian Hanlon, the man who sculpted Seimone Augustus' statue — and many others

At a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old man stood in the back right corner of the LSU women’s basketball practice court. He was just one member of a large crowd, listening to Seimone Augustus give a speech before LSU unveiled her statue. He outfitted his slim runner’s physique with a plaid shirt, a blazer and jeans. He brushed his thin gray hair to the side.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Stating their case: Top area Division I girls teams overpower foes in MLK Main Event

With the girls basketball playoffs now less than a month away, some teams are willing to travel long distances to find out where they stand. Thanks to the Louisiana Girls Report/MLK Main Event, Walker did not have to leave its home gym. Zachary and Dutchtown also stayed close to home for the seven-game showcase open to fans and college coaches.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA

