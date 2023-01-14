Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Madison outlasts Stanton in overtime thriller
STANTON - Despite a buzzer-beater to tie the game and a hostile road environment, the Madison Dragons came out on top in a battle with the Stanton Mustangs 53-48 in overtime. The Dragons came into Tuesday night trying to defeat the Mustangs for the first time since 2019 and the game started exactly how Madison wanted it to.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Mustangs heat up early in big win over Madison
STANTON - The Stanton Mustangs and Madison Dragons came into Tuesday night's matchup looking for a spark and the Mustangs got just what they were searching for with a 49-20 win over the Dragons. Madison (3-11) and Stanton (3-12) entered the game with losing streaks of six games and four...
News Channel Nebraska
Former NDSU commit switches pledge to Wayne State
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State football team secured a significant commitment on Monday, snagging former North Dakota State commit Ahmar Brown. The Creighton Prep product racked up 100 tackles as a senior for the Junior Jays. He had been committed to FCS power North Dakota State before de-committing from the Bison.
Power restored in Norfolk, Nebraska
More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Norfolk.
Golf.com
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
News Channel Nebraska
Antelope County attorney passes away
NELIGH, Neb. -- A county attorney in northeast Nebraska passed away Monday afternoon. Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler passed away, according to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who serves as Antelope County's Deputy Attorney. Smith confirmed Abler's passing on Tuesday. Smith, who had served in place of Abler last month...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergency declared in Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- The City of Wayne has issued a snow emergency. The snow emergency started at midnight and is in effect until noon on Thursday for parking on all streets in Wayne.
Kearney Hub
Family takes seasoning mix from Nebraska kitchen to store shelves
HUMPHREY -- The quest for flavor he could use anywhere led Humphrey's Jerry Kyncl to the creation of Triple J's Seasoning. Kyncl, who had 40 years of construction experience under his belt, was just making the mix for personal use at the time, not thinking of moving into the seasoning business. Family members thought he might be onto something and made a suggestion.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus declares snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The City of Columbus has declared both a winter storm warning and a snow emergency for Wednesday. A winter storm warning was issued for Platte County by the National Weather Service. The warning is for 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind gusts are forecasted to...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergencies declared in northeast Nebraska towns
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Both O'Neill and Norfolk have declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. The City of O'Neill announced there is to be no parking on Emergency Snow Routes; and the remainder of the town is asked to only park on the odd number side of the streets. Norfolk has...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in Columbus before lunch hour
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
News Channel Nebraska
Ward 3 seat open in Norfolk, applications now accepted
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk is accepting applications for the Ward 3 seat that is now open. The City of Norfolk said that Councilman Gary Jackson, who was the City Council seat for Ward 3, had his resignation approved on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Jackson said that the reasons...
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT updates the City of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday night saw a much-wanted update to the North Fork Area Transit. Speaking on behalf of NFAT on Tuesday was Corinne Donahue, who provided some information on what has happened with the public transit service since their ex-director was discovered to have allegedly embezzled over $740,000. Donahue said the main focus is to raise money so they can get out of their deficit and get buses back on the roads after ceasing operations on Jan. 6.
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT set to give an update to Norfolk City Council Tuesday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be providing an update to the City of Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to the Norfolk City Council agenda, the transit service will be providing a "discussion of operational and financial status" as a special item Tuesday. It comes as NFAT ceased operations...
siouxlandnews.com
Why are eggs so expensive in Siouxland?
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Egg prices are skyrocketing - some would say they're downright "egg-pensive." Concerns on basic grocery needs come to light when major storms, like the ice storm in the first week of 2023, prevent rural residents from getting into the city to run errands. HyVee is...
Former SCCSD superintendent suing members of school board
Former Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is asking that five members of the district's board of directors be removed.
