Related
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police Officers and...
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Theft from Delivery Truck; Surveillance Footage Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a theft from a delivery vehicle that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 12:08 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 7500 block of Old Georgetown Road for the report of a theft from a delivery truck.
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary on Dewey Road
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the 11800 block of Dewey Rd. Detectives have released photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 9 a.m., 4th District Officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary.
Shots fired from car outside Arundel Mills Mall
A driver was seen firing shots from a sedan outside Arundel Mills Mall early this morning, said Anne Arundel County police.
Update: Detectives Investigate Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police
One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
61-year-old arrested, charged after argument leads to shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged after a dispute at a local tavern, according to police. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man stopped a Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) police officer and requested medical assistance. The officer observed that the victim was suffering from...
Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep
Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police ID Gaithersburg Man Killed In Head-On Rockville Crash
New details have been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police after a 30-year-old Gaithersburg man was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Eddy Thomas Jara, of Gaithersburg, was killed shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 after crossing over the double yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic and striking a Ford Escape near the intersection of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Road in Rockville.
Suspect Arrested After Body Found on Easton Street
EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating shots fired late Saturday night in the 6400 block of 4th Ave. At approximately 11:38 p.m. on January 14, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of 4th Ave. for reports of shots being fired, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. Three callers reported hearing four to five shots fired on 4th Ave. and Eastern Ave. Police searched on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings without finding any.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
