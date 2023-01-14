ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Ridge Road in Amberley Village

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Ridge Road in Amberley Village.
AMBERLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro.
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on I-75 in Camp Washington due to a crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. All lanes have been cleared after an earlier crash on I-75 in Camp Washington. Crews are blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Wednesday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires in the roadway reported on Cornell Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires in the roadway reported on Cornell Avenue in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are on-scene of a crash on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are on-scene of a crash on Princeton Pike and Progress Place in Springdale. The intersection is blocked. Use caution in this area.
SPRINGDALE, OH

