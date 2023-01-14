ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

MHHS gets swept at home by Russellville

Mountain Home High School wrapped up its home stand by getting swept by Russellville in what turned out to be an unusual night of basketball. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bomber boys let an early 21-2 lead get away as they fell to the Cyclones 49-44. Mountain Home jumped out by scoring the first 14 points of the game and later went up by 19. That’s when Russellville started their comeback. It wasn’t fast, but it was methodical. By halftime, the margin had been cut back to single digits. The Cyclones gave themselves the momentum they needed at the end of the third quarter when Caleb Carter picked Braiden Dewey’s pocket and hit a buzzer beater from half court to cut the Bombers’ lead to four. Russellville scored the first five points of the final period to get their first lead. Mountain Home went right back on top, but Russellville got the next basket and kept the lead for good as they outscored the Bombers 13-4 in the quarter.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Norfork sweeps Izard County at Driftwood Lanes

The Norfork High School bowling teams had another successful outing in Mountain Home on Monday as they swept Izard County. The Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Cougars 13-0. Norfork also took the boys’ match 8-4. Both Norfork teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Wednesday for a tri-match with Flippin and Calico Rock.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH girls’ wrestling team splits home tri-match

The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team had mixed results as they hosted a tri-match on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers began by winning all contested matches and sweeping Maumelle. Mountain Home picked up individual wins from Jocelyn Bryant, Brianna Balsano, Olivia McCoy and Lillian Wood. The Lady Bombers...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)

Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Ann Cox, 74, of Lakeview, AR, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1948 in Charleston, MS to Bert and Alice Jo (Parsons) Chandler. Ann grew up in the Mississippi Delta before...
LAKEVIEW, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: …. Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23 KNWA Today: Hobbs State Park demos making DIY bird …. KNWA Today: Hobbs State Park demos making DIY bird feeder. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Farmington School District plans to add...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Mammoth Spring girls to play in Thayer Winter Classic semifinals

After winning the Kell Classic on Saturday, the Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team will play its opener in another tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Bears enter the Thayer Winter Classic as the top-seeded team, and after a first round bye, they’ll meet Willow Springs in the semifinals at 6:30.
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
talkbusiness.net

In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M

The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday

KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR

