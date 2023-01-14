ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department

Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
GREAT BEND, KS
New Ellinwood hospital inching toward groundbreaking date

The pieces continue to fall into place for the construction of a new hospital in Ellinwood. The hospital received a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but still needed to raise $1.25 million locally via a capital campaign to show community support for the new building. Ellinwood Hospital Foundation Director Kristy Rupe said the $1.25 million has been raised, and now the goal is to reach another million.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity 1/17

BOOKED: YaJaira Esparza on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S or 18-hour OR. BOOKED: YaJaira Esparza on two warrants for Failure to Appear, total bond set at $4,500 C/S. BOOKED: Justin Campbell on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, bond set...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use

A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend council approves $504K truck purchase

At last month’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the governing body delayed the purchase of a $514,000 Vac-Con Combination truck for the Public Works Department. The council stated they needed more time to research the large expense. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved the purchase of the 2023 Freightliner Combination truck from Red Equipment that can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe, useful equipment when dealing with water main breaks.
GREAT BEND, KS
Cop Shop (1/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/17) At 9:14 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 601 Patton Road. At 9:58 a.m. a theft was reported at 1416 Kansas Avenue. At 10:12 a.m. the K-9 was used at NE K-156 Highway & E. K-4 Highway. Structure Fire. At 10:32...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1

Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
GREAT BEND, KS
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Garden City

The Barton Community College basketball teams play host to Garden City on Wednesday, Jan. 18. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Great Bend begins at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game to follow...
GREAT BEND, KS
Kansas couple who died in house fire identified

RENO COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal weekend fire in Reno County have identified the victims as 75-year-old John M. Schaffter and his 74-year old wife, Sally A. Schaffter, according to Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/18)

Action from the Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month: -An Accounts Payable Register for the period of December 21, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022 was approved. This is considered the first “13th Month” for 2022 expenditures. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (1/18)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3VqZdZv. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
🎙Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Jan. 12, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
Two dead in Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY— Two people died in a house fire on Saturday in Reno County. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of north Broadway Street in Arlington, according to a release from Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. When they...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Barton Commission adds executive session option to each agenda

Lots of rules and lots of money. Comparatively, county commissions yield a fair amount of power regarding local budgeting and lawmaking. That's why the Barton County Commission is taking steps to become more transparent. At Wednesday's meeting, Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson discussed a new executive session item that will now appear on each commission agenda.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend debaters finish 8th in the state

The Great Bend High School debate students have spent the semester improving their thinking, researching and speaking skills. These previous two weekends provided an opportunity to show off those skills at four exclusive tournaments. This last weekend, January 13th and 14th, Great Bend Debate won 8th place at the KSHSAA...
GREAT BEND, KS
