ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Video: Lakeland Electric implodes Unit 3 power plant

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Interchange at Overpass Road and I-75 expected to open soon

The new Interstate 75 interchange at Overpass Road, in Pasco County, is expected to open by the end of January. Pasco County Commissioner Ron Oakley shared that news during the county board’s Jan. 10 meeting. The new interchange is about 3.5 miles south of State Road 52 in Pasco...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change

BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
niceville.com

Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years

FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy