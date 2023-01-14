Video: Lakeland Electric implodes Unit 3 power plant

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
‘Is the house going to sink?’: Dangerous hole outside Pasco mobile home fixed after residents turn to 8 On Your Side
"Down she went!" Debra recalled. "One leg was down in the hole and the other leg wasn't."
'It's terrifying' Auburndale gated community wants more security after increase in dangerous encounters
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are on high alert Tuesday evening after an uptick in scary encounters at the Lake Juliana Estates gated community in Auburndale. Residents said the lack of communication with the homeowner's association has gone so far a petition was started to get answers. "It's terrifying....
Polk County man denies offering to sell venomous snake following arrest
Delvin Sasnett was in denial mode Tuesday when it came to allegations he offered a venomous coral snake to an undercover officer.
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
New I-75 interchange now open in Pasco County
The commute in Pasco County just got a little easier for drivers. The area is experiencing explosive growth.
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-4 in Polk County
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.
Interchange at Overpass Road and I-75 expected to open soon
The new Interstate 75 interchange at Overpass Road, in Pasco County, is expected to open by the end of January. Pasco County Commissioner Ron Oakley shared that news during the county board’s Jan. 10 meeting. The new interchange is about 3.5 miles south of State Road 52 in Pasco...
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
PHOTOS: Truck blasts through liquor store in Hernando County
Hernando County deputies are responding to The Liquor Depot located at 6210 Commercial Way after a truck crashed through the store on Tuesday.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Business owners say high crime in West Tampa may change their plans
The West Tampa area has seen its fair share of plight over the years, but it has also seen a sense of resurgence. Still, even business owners have started asking if the crime may be too much.
Photos of nuns in skirts spark outcry over turning house of worship into 'den of thieves' in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - City commissioners in Lakeland rejected a developer’s proposal to turn a former chapel into a bar and event venue. Their rejection may be partially due to outcry from members of the local faith community who were not thrilled to see photos of bar staff dressed as scantily-clad nuns.
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
A PORTION OF LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH DRIVE CLOSED DUE TO AN EMERGENCY SEWER REPAIR
Starting Tuesday, January 17th, at 10 a.m., the City of Lakeland Water Department will be closing the vicinity of Lake Hollingsworth Drive and Hollingsworth Oaks Drive for an emergency sewer repair to fix a broken sewer line. In order to complete this repair, Lake Hollingsworth Drive will be closed to...
Motorcyclist dies after Pasco County crash
A New Port Richey motorcyclist died after a crash on Monday morning.
Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years
FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
