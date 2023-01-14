ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farwell, TX

Farwell sinks 12 shots from deep in 65-24 rout of Amarillo Highland Park

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
There's hot shooting and then there's what the Farwell girls basketball team did on Friday night against Highland Park.

The Lady Blue were on fire as they made 12 shots from beyond the arc. Bella Jaime led the way with five treys as she scored 18 points. Most importantly, Farwell came away with a 65-24 road win in District 3-2A. The Lady Blue are now 21-4 overall and 2-1 in district play while Highland Park is now 7-13 and 0-3 in district.

After Farwell jumped out to a 9-0 lead, Highland Park began to keep pace, trailing just 17-7 entering the second. From there, it was all Lady Blue, however, as the lead just grew and grew throughout the night. Makylee Baldwin joined Jaime in double figures with 13 points. Deavyn Bradly hit two three-pointers while Zavayia Benoit, Jaelynn Smith ,Lantri Richey, and Chloe Whitter all hit one a piece.

But it was Jaime who hit five shots from beyond the arc and went 6-of-8 from the field.

"She's a shooter," head coach Joshua Jourden said. "She's just a great athlete...It took her a while to get going, but since she has she's probably averaging about 12 points a game and the majority of that is off threes."

Threes were what was needed on a night that Highland Park dedicated itself to stopping the Lady Blue inside. Farwell went to the outside and Jaime stepped up.

"She's really stepped in and taken a liking to that role," Jourden said.

As for the Lady Hornets, they were at a disadvantage from the start. They were down to just eight players with two contributors out with injuries and another on a college visit. Cassie McClurg did what she could with 17 points, but on a night when Farwell seemingly couldn't miss, there was little anyone could do.

"We played hard," head coach Matt Taylor said. "One thing I'm very proud of this team for is that they never gave up. We tried to push the ball and do as much as we could against Farwell. They're a great team. Well coached, very disciplined and we got out there and did the best we could."

Farwell is currently ranked 12th in the state in 2A. After Friday's result, the Lady Blue could be ranked even higher when they play their next game on Tuesday at Boys Ranch at 6:15 p.m. Highland Park will hope to be at full strength the same night when they travel to Panhandle for a 6:15 p.m. contest.

FARWELL (21-4, 2-1)

Bella Jaime 6-8, 1-2, 18; Makylee Baldwin 5-7, 2-5, 13; Deavyn Bradly 2-7, 0-0, 6; Chloe Whitter 1-4, 0-0, 3; Lantri Richey 3-7, 0-0, 7; Paige Harris 2-5, 0-0, 4; Carly Gilbrith 0-2, 1-2, 1; Jaelynn Smith 1-4, 4-4, 7; Kennedi Richey 0-1, 0-0, 0; Zavayia Benoit 2-7, 1-1, 6. Totals 22-52, 9-14, 65.

HP (7-13, 0-3)

Abigail Boyd 0-3, 2-2, 2; Jasmine Loya-Castellon 0-1, 0-0, 0; Cassie McClurg 6-19, 4-6, 17; Braylee Lewis 0-1, 0-0, 0; Abby Thompson 0-1, 0-0, 0; Bria Delgado 0-1, 2-2, 2; Angelina Lopez 1-2, 0-0, 3; Mercedes Harton 0-1, 0-0, 0. Totals 7-29, 8-10, 24

Halftime — Farwell 33, HP 11.

3-Point Goals — Farwell 12 (Bella Jaime 5, Deavyn Bradly 2, Zavayia Benoit, Jaelynn Smith,Lantri Richey, Chloe Whitter, Makylee Baldwin), HP 2 (Angelina Lopez, Cassie McClurg)

