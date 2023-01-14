ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vado, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speedsport.com

Pierce Holds Larson In Wild West Finale, Davenport Champ

VADO, N.M. — Bobby Pierce needed a moment to collect himself before discussing his victory in Sunday night’s 50-lap Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park. Emerging triumphant in a frenetic race that saw him outduel NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in the...
VADO, NM
speedsport.com

Jackson Dominante In X-Mod Finale, Wolff Wires Mods In Vado

VADO, N.M. — In Shocker Hitch X-Mod competition presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson, Kris Jackson charged to the lead on the third lap, and once again dominated the remainder of the 25-lap feature event. Jackson won his fourth feature event of the 2023 miniseries by a whopping 6.502 seconds over...
VADO, NM
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: John Curtis football, baseball standout Austin Ackel commits to New Mexico

John Curtis football and baseball standout Austin Ackel committed to New Mexico. He will play both sports for the Lobos. “That is the reason that he committed,” said Curtis head baseball coach Jeff Curtis. “I think that he has the potential to do both. He could be a mid week starter or a reliever and can also play third base. He can also swing the bat. Good hitter in the gaps and has gotten bigger and strong. He has power.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasonews.org

Joe Pickett: Targeted Political Mailers, Missing Campaign Contributions And The Abortion Consultant

As we previously reported in October, Joe Pickett was the individual likely behind several political mailers and social media posts against city council incumbents Isabel Salcido and Claudia Rodriguez in the November city council elections. Although we knew that the shadowy Political Action Committee (PAC), El Pasoans for Truth and Transparency was behind the political advertising negatively targeting Rodriguez and Salcido, we could not conclusively show that Pickett was behind the PAC. As we reported, the PAC and its funding sources were purposely opaque. Through public records we were able to track the source of the political funds to Joe Pickett.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader Police Chief Gregory K....
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
eastvillagetimes.com

Four takeaways from SDSU’s loss to New Mexico

At the end of last season, Matt Bradley deemed Nathan Mensah, the team’s most valuable player. This year, it has become clear that Mensah is not only the most valuable Aztec, but he is also the best. He impacts both ends of the floor and makes everyone better around him. To call him the anchor of the team is a little imprecise. He is the star by which his teammates find their orbit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTSM

El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

PowerUP Las Cruces EXPO & Training 2023 - Go All Electric

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with PowerUP Las Cruces Expo & Training organizing committee member, Don Kurtz, about the first-ever event on electrification in Las Cruces. He says there will be 50 booths where you can learn about all-electric homes and buildings, heating, cooling, induction-cooking, electric cars, buses & bikes, and a hands-on children’s museum section. The “FREE” PowerUP EXPO & Training will be held on Friday, January 20th, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. Registration will be required for the Industrial Training on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for builders, construction, engineers and more. A $20 fee for the Industrial Training includes a breakfast burrito, boxed lunch, and reception ticket. https://meetinlascruces.com/powerup-expo-training/
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Las Cruces makes pitch for switch to electric

Did they ever pry that gun away from Charleton Heston, or did they just bury him with it?. Inspired by Heston, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, made a similar vow last week, though it will be tougher to bury him with the object of his devotion. “If the maniacs in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

El Paso Water is charging homeless group $10,000 a month for migrant shelter

As El Paso struggled to cope with a historic humanitarian challenge in the fall and early winter, governments and churches converted their buildings into temporary shelters for migrants crossing the border. But while the city, El Paso Independent School District and Catholic parishes created rent-free shelter space, El Paso Water...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy