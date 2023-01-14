Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
speedsport.com
Pierce Holds Larson In Wild West Finale, Davenport Champ
VADO, N.M. — Bobby Pierce needed a moment to collect himself before discussing his victory in Sunday night’s 50-lap Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park. Emerging triumphant in a frenetic race that saw him outduel NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in the...
speedsport.com
Jackson Dominante In X-Mod Finale, Wolff Wires Mods In Vado
VADO, N.M. — In Shocker Hitch X-Mod competition presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson, Kris Jackson charged to the lead on the third lap, and once again dominated the remainder of the 25-lap feature event. Jackson won his fourth feature event of the 2023 miniseries by a whopping 6.502 seconds over...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: John Curtis football, baseball standout Austin Ackel commits to New Mexico
John Curtis football and baseball standout Austin Ackel committed to New Mexico. He will play both sports for the Lobos. “That is the reason that he committed,” said Curtis head baseball coach Jeff Curtis. “I think that he has the potential to do both. He could be a mid week starter or a reliever and can also play third base. He can also swing the bat. Good hitter in the gaps and has gotten bigger and strong. He has power.”
Jeep catches fire at popular off-road site ‘The Wall’ near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park fire responded to Jeep that was fully engulfed in flames early Monday morning, according to the department’s Twitter account. The incident happened at a popular off-road recreation area known as “The Wall” near Mile Marker 6 on the Pete Domenici Highway. The fire was put out and no […]
elpasonews.org
Joe Pickett: Targeted Political Mailers, Missing Campaign Contributions And The Abortion Consultant
As we previously reported in October, Joe Pickett was the individual likely behind several political mailers and social media posts against city council incumbents Isabel Salcido and Claudia Rodriguez in the November city council elections. Although we knew that the shadowy Political Action Committee (PAC), El Pasoans for Truth and Transparency was behind the political advertising negatively targeting Rodriguez and Salcido, we could not conclusively show that Pickett was behind the PAC. As we reported, the PAC and its funding sources were purposely opaque. Through public records we were able to track the source of the political funds to Joe Pickett.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader Police Chief Gregory K....
Best places to raise a family: Las Cruces, El Paso both ranked in top 15 in survey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family. According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United […]
krwg.org
Vitalant has declared a blood emergency
January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
cbs4local.com
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
eastvillagetimes.com
Four takeaways from SDSU’s loss to New Mexico
At the end of last season, Matt Bradley deemed Nathan Mensah, the team’s most valuable player. This year, it has become clear that Mensah is not only the most valuable Aztec, but he is also the best. He impacts both ends of the floor and makes everyone better around him. To call him the anchor of the team is a little imprecise. He is the star by which his teammates find their orbit.
El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
El Paso News
Rain, Stronger Winds Tuesday; Very Chilly Gusts Wednesday; Another Weekend Cold Front — Your 9-Day Forecast
From powerful winds Sunday to rain showers and clouds today, the weather has been quite active the last 24 hours. Weather Watcher Michelle Velez sent the picture below of what happened to a trampoline in the 55 mph gust Sunday. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies will stay overcast...
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
krwg.org
PowerUP Las Cruces EXPO & Training 2023 - Go All Electric
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with PowerUP Las Cruces Expo & Training organizing committee member, Don Kurtz, about the first-ever event on electrification in Las Cruces. He says there will be 50 booths where you can learn about all-electric homes and buildings, heating, cooling, induction-cooking, electric cars, buses & bikes, and a hands-on children’s museum section. The “FREE” PowerUP EXPO & Training will be held on Friday, January 20th, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. Registration will be required for the Industrial Training on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for builders, construction, engineers and more. A $20 fee for the Industrial Training includes a breakfast burrito, boxed lunch, and reception ticket. https://meetinlascruces.com/powerup-expo-training/
KVIA
Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
Police: Shooting at house party preceded viral video of teenage girl’s arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A video of an El Paso police officer detaining a teenage girl has been circulating on social media. The department responded to the video by making an statement Monday, Jan 16 and trying to provide some context to the incident. According to the statement sent out by police, the video […]
krwg.org
Las Cruces makes pitch for switch to electric
Did they ever pry that gun away from Charleton Heston, or did they just bury him with it?. Inspired by Heston, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, made a similar vow last week, though it will be tougher to bury him with the object of his devotion. “If the maniacs in...
El Pasoan pleads guilty to operating Ponzi Scheme disguised as Crypto investment firm
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced Tuesday that an El Paso man pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud. Court documents reveal that 27-year-old Abner Tinoco allegedly operated a Ponzi scheme, using his business. Officials say Tinoco solicited millions of dollars […]
elpasomatters.org
El Paso Water is charging homeless group $10,000 a month for migrant shelter
As El Paso struggled to cope with a historic humanitarian challenge in the fall and early winter, governments and churches converted their buildings into temporary shelters for migrants crossing the border. But while the city, El Paso Independent School District and Catholic parishes created rent-free shelter space, El Paso Water...
