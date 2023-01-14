Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with PowerUP Las Cruces Expo & Training organizing committee member, Don Kurtz, about the first-ever event on electrification in Las Cruces. He says there will be 50 booths where you can learn about all-electric homes and buildings, heating, cooling, induction-cooking, electric cars, buses & bikes, and a hands-on children’s museum section. The “FREE” PowerUP EXPO & Training will be held on Friday, January 20th, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. Registration will be required for the Industrial Training on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for builders, construction, engineers and more. A $20 fee for the Industrial Training includes a breakfast burrito, boxed lunch, and reception ticket. https://meetinlascruces.com/powerup-expo-training/

