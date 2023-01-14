Poudre School District's high school graduation rates reach 17-year high

The four-year graduation rate for Poudre School District’s high school students reached a 17-year high with the Class of 2022 at 87.1%, according to data released earlier this week by the Colorado Department of Education.

The PSD graduation rate was 4.5 percentage points higher than it was for the Class of 2021 and nearly 5 percentage points higher than the statewide average of 82.3%.

Ten of the 11 high schools in the district had higher four-year graduation rates for the Class of 2022 than they did for the Class of 2021, topped by two public charter schools — Compass Community Collaborative (100%) and Liberty Common (96.5%) — and Polaris Expeditionary (96.4%). The only PSD school with a drop in graduation rates from the Class of 2021 to 2022 was Ridgeview Classical, a charter school that went from 90% to 80.6%.

The district's completion rate, which measures the number of students who finish high school by earning a diploma or other means, such as earning a GED, was 90%.

PSD's four-year graduation rate, the district's highest since 2005, also improved among most key data subgroups, according to a PSD news release. Hispanic students had an increase of 10.3 percentage points over the Class of 2021, as did students experiencing homelessness. There were increases of 8 percentage points among students with disabilities and 7.6 among students from low-income households.

The state’s tracking system also compiles 5- and 6-year graduation rates for each district in the state.

The overall four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2022 for the Weld RE-4 School District, which includes Windsor and Severance, was 92.8%, and the rate for the Thompson Valley District, which includes Loveland and Berthoud, was 87.6%.

The four-year graduation rates for PSD high schools, a reflected in the CDE report, were:

Centennial High

2021 rate: 20.3%

2022 rate: 28%

Compass Community

2021 rate: 73.7%

2022 rate: 100%

Fort Collins High

2021 rate: 78.9%

2022 rate: 86.7%

Fossil Ridge High

2021 rate: 94.2%

2022 rate: 95.5%

Liberty Common

2021 rate: 96.1%

2022 rate: 96.5%

Polaris Expeditionary

2021 rate: 91.2%

2022 rate: 96.4%

Poudre High

2021 rate: 82.1%

2022 rate: 83.1%

Poudre Community Academy

2021 rate: 43.7%

2022 rate: 52.2%

Poudre Global

2021 rate: 57.1%

2022 rate: 71.1%

Ridgeview Classical

2021 rate: 90%

2022 rate: 80.6%

Rocky Mountain High

2021 rate: 86.1%

2022 rate: 91.7%

