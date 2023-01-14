Billy Gene Hastings, age 95, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born May 6, 1927, in Laneburg, the son of the late James William and Ollie Mae Bowen Hastings. Billy graduated from Chidester High School. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company and Pastored numerous churches in Arkansas throughout his career. Billy was the associate pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arkadelphia at his death. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking in his free time.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO