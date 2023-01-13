More arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting outside an Arkadelphia apartment complex, although few details have emerged in the case. Chase Langstaff Browning, 19, was arrested Saturday on two charges of first-degree murder. His mother, Laroyce Browning, was also taken into police custody for a single count of hindering apprehension. Laroyce Browning, 40, is a family service worker for the Arkansas Department of Human Services in Arkadelphia, according to her LinkedIn account. The two were arrested at the elder Browning’s home on Walnut Street.

