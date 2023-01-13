Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkadelphian.com
Billy Hastings
Billy Gene Hastings, age 95, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born May 6, 1927, in Laneburg, the son of the late James William and Ollie Mae Bowen Hastings. Billy graduated from Chidester High School. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company and Pastored numerous churches in Arkansas throughout his career. Billy was the associate pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arkadelphia at his death. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking in his free time.
arkadelphian.com
12 influential leaders being honored for Black History Month
The City of Arkadelphia will be honoring African Americans who are from Arkadelphia or who have made an impact on Arkadelphia in celebration of Black History Month. In this inaugural year, 12 honorees have been selected to have their likeness displayed on banners in the downtown area. These banners will be displayed annually from February 1 to March 1, with additional honorees added each year.
arkadelphian.com
Scott named Clark County Republican chair
At the January meeting of the Clark County Republican Committee, officers were elected to serve for 2023 – 2024. The newly elected officers are: Chairman, Jenna Scott; 1st Vice Chairman, Eddie Arnold; 2nd Vice Chairman, Cassie Gonzales; Secretary, Kevin Wood; Treasurer, Mike Martin; and Election Commissioners, Nancy Anderson and Fred Phillips.
arkadelphian.com
AHS credit requirements to change
Beginning with next year’s seniors, Arkadelphia High School students will be required to complete one less credit in order to graduate. The high school will also change its schedule to a seven-period day, one less period than is now part of a school day. That change will not affect any other campus.
arkadelphian.com
Recruit and include, urges pastor in MLK Day speech
ARKADELPHIA — Being brutally honest with ourselves is part of addressing and correcting racial injustice in Clark County. Rev. Llewellyn Terry, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, was brutally honest in his 14-minute speech Monday, calling out “obvious discrepancies” in local politics, education, finance, law enforcement and the judicial system. Terry’s message was delivered to about 80 residents who marched in the annual Marade from Mt. Olive to the Clark County Courthouse gazebo.
arkadelphian.com
School district breaks ground on new Peake
This post has been updated to correct the square footage of the new campus. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on a balmy Tuesday morning to celebrate a milestone in Arkadelphia history, as ground was broken at the site of a new elementary school campus on Pine Street. “We...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 16
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Lark Place murder suspect and mother arrested
More arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting outside an Arkadelphia apartment complex, although few details have emerged in the case. Chase Langstaff Browning, 19, was arrested Saturday on two charges of first-degree murder. His mother, Laroyce Browning, was also taken into police custody for a single count of hindering apprehension. Laroyce Browning, 40, is a family service worker for the Arkansas Department of Human Services in Arkadelphia, according to her LinkedIn account. The two were arrested at the elder Browning’s home on Walnut Street.
Comments / 0