Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
LR Touchdown Club honors Tigers, Reddies
The Little Rock Touchdown Club honored three players from Arkadelphia’s two universities on Friday as a part of its annual awards banquet at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock. Ouachita running back TJ Cole received the Darren McFadden Award for Arkansas’ most outstanding collegiate running back, while Ouachita offensive lineman Peyton Stafford and Henderson State wide receiver Xavier Malone earned recognition as their schools’ respective MVPs for 2022.
arkadelphian.com
Billy Hastings
Billy Gene Hastings, age 95, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born May 6, 1927, in Laneburg, the son of the late James William and Ollie Mae Bowen Hastings. Billy graduated from Chidester High School. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company and Pastored numerous churches in Arkansas throughout his career. Billy was the associate pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arkadelphia at his death. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking in his free time.
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
mysaline.com
Warm today, prepare for severe weather on Wednesday
Monday’s weather is warm for January, with a slight chance of rain. Watch the MLK Jr Parade article for updates, but hopefully it will still happen. Read below for info on severe weather forecast for Wednesday, and then scroll down for the 7-Day Forecast. Rain and thunderstorms will be...
arkadelphian.com
Mecum named to SNHU President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexander Mecum of Arkadelphia has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named...
magnoliareporter.com
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
magnoliareporter.com
State Line Avenue wreck kills two
TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
mysaline.com
Police investigating apparent hit-and-run death of boy in Benton
A 13-year-old boy is dead from an apparent hit-and-run incident in Benton. The Benton Police Department responded to the area of the 19000 block of the eastbound Frontage Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday, January 15th. There had been reports of an unresponsive juvenile male. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Local History: Jan. 15
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. The Clark County Health Unit reported an uptick in flu cases, with the office getting bombarded with residents looking to receive a flu vaccination.
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Benton police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
txktoday.com
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
Crash near Arkadelphia shuts down I-30 in all directions
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
ktoy1047.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrest
Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams (approximately 1.2 pounds) of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
arkadelphian.com
School board to consider change in graduation requirements
The Arkadelphia Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the Goza Middle School cafeteria. Action items on Tuesday’s agenda includes consideration of the proposed budget expenditures for fiscal year 2024-2025; consideration of the school district’s meal charging and collection procedures; consideration of graduation requirements for regular and advanced diplomas for seniors beginning in 2024; and authorization of the superintendent to sell the playground equipment at Central Primary School and the district’s 432 MacBooks and their accessories.
mysaline.com
Bryant Committee to consider a restaurant’s request and more on Jan 19th
The Bryant Development and Review Committee will consider several items during their regular meeting on Thursday, January 19th. Bryant residents and the public are encouraged to attend the meeting, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The location is at the Boswell Municipal Complex, 210 SW 3rd Street in Bryant. The agenda follows:
Comments / 0