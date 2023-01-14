Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
New Rendering Released for Project Commodore Supertall at 175 Park Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan
An updated rendering has been released for Project Commodore, an approved 85-story supertall skyscraper at 175 Park Avenue in Midtown East. Designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill and developed by RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone, the 1,575-foot-tall mixed-use tower will replace the Hyatt Grand Central New York hotel and yield 2.1 million square feet of Class A office space, 500 Hyatt hotel rooms spread across 453,000 square feet on the upper floors, and 10,000 square feet of retail space on the ground, cellar, and second levels. The development will also include a 25,000-square-foot elevated public plaza surrounding the tower and abutting the adjacent Grand Central Terminal. If built to its current scope, Project Commodore will also wrest the title of tallest building in the western hemisphere by roof height from the Central Park Tower.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2159 Mapes Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 2159 Mapes Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st Street and East 182nd Street, the lot is near the East 180th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Gregory Harvey of Masani Holding Company Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 162 26th Street in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a three-story mixed-use building at 162 26th Street in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn. Located between 3rd and 4th Avenues, the interior lot is one block south of the 25th Street subway station, serviced by the R train. Carl Termine, Jr. of Advanced Plumbing, Heating & Sprinkler Corporation is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 64 West 132nd Street in Harlem, Manhattan
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 64 West 132nd Street in Harlem, Manhattan. Located between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard, the lot is near the 135th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 3 trains. Joseph Atarien of Atari Realty is listed as the owner behind the applications.
therealdeal.com
Shahs of Sunset Park: Maguire, Watermark acquire massive Brooklyn dev site
Maguire Capital and Watermark Capital have acquired the site of a long-stalled megaproject in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. They hope to have better luck than its previous owners. Marvin Azrak’s Maguire and Wolfe Landau and David Tabak’s Watermark have taken over the vacant site at 6208 Eighth Avenue after an intricate series of transactions, including buying up the previous developers’ interests piecemeal and acquiring the property’s debt. The total cost, including equity and debt, was between $75 million and $80 million.
New York YIMBY
609 Second Avenue Rises Above Street Level in Kips Bay, Manhattan
Construction is rising on 609 Second Avenue, an 18-story residential building in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architects and developed by The Horizon Group, the 212-foot-tall structure will span 74,528 square feet and yield 65 condominium units in studio to three-bedroom layouts with sales led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Group. Britt Realty is the general contractor for the project, which is located between East 33rd and 34th Streets, just south of Murray Hill.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a month
Would you like a chance to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for about one third of the going rate? If so, you will need to hurry and enter the NYC Housing Connect 108 Downing Street affordable housing lottery. The deadline for this lottery is January 30, 2023.
New York YIMBY
Underground Family Activity Center to Debut at 30 Broad Street in Financial District, Manhattan
CompletePlayground, a new nonprofit organization, will open its first family activity center at 30 Broad Street. The 40,000-square-foot underground playground is designed to accommodate children of all abilities, including those with special needs. The playground will occupy a portion of New York Sports Club’s former Financial District location. Spanning...
New York YIMBY
Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut
Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 426 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 426 Manhattan Avenue, a six-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Yisroel Greenfeld, the structure yields 33 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $99,086 to $215,150.
New York YIMBY
75 Dupont Street Readies for Excavation in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Excavation is set to begin at 75 Dupont Street, the site of an eight-story mixed-use building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Madison Realty Capital, the 400,000-square-foot structure will yield 480 homes with 144 designated for affordable housing, as well as 200 on-site parking spaces, community facilities, and a grocery store. Omnibuild is the general contractor for the property, which was formerly addressed as 14 Clay Street and is bound by the confluence of Commercial and Clay Streets to the north, Dupont Street to the south, and Franklin Street to the west.
‘Nowhere to go’: Brooklyn tenants displaced after fire ravaged building with 426 violations
Clarissa Young’s apartment is being gutted after a fire tore thought it on Dec. 16, 2022. Thirteen families were displaced from their homes at 80 Clarkson Ave. in Flatbush, Brooklyn after the Dec. 16 fire left their apartments uninhabitable. [ more › ]
Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood
Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.
Harlem truck depot set to open in days ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ Manhattan borough president says
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine pushed Sunday to stop the opening of a truck depot in Harlem. The depot, set to open near the 145th Street Bridge and the Major Deegan Expressway, is “is absolutely unacceptable,” Levine said in a series of tweets. He’s calling for housing on the site instead. “An […]
New York YIMBY
270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey
Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses
As part of its “Extending Transit’s Reach” plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident that took place on an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday. At around 11:10 am, the 20-year-old woman boarded the B82 MTA bus at Kings Highway and Avenue 8. Later, as the bus traveled in the area of Bay Parkway and Kings Highway, she was approached by a male suspect who forcibly grabbed her buttocks over her clothing. The woman asked the man not to touch her. He got off the bus at the Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway bus stop. No injuries were reported The post Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
14 New NYC Restaurants ‘Too Good to Keep a Secret' Added to Michelin Guide
More than a dozen New York City area restaurants joined the globally renowned Michelin Guide this month. In total, 14 restaurants across the city (and in nearby suburbs) were added to the venerable guide. The current New York guide includes 467 eateries. Michelin, the esteemed industry ranker since 1955, bestowed...
