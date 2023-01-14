Read full article on original website
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
Ponca City News
Several PCPS bond projects to start this year
In October of 2021, the Ponca City Public School’s $49.7 million bond project was passed. PCPS began several project throughout 2022, but a bulk of the larger construction projects will begin in 2023, with many during the summer. The schools are anticipating having nearly $33 million in active construction by June 30 of this year. The first of these new projects for this calendar year will be…
KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes
Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
Ponca City News
Johnny Ray Caudle
Johnny Caudle, 79, passed peacefully at his home December 11, 2022 after a short but graceful and courageous battle with cancer. Johnny was born to John F. and Florence R. Caudle on October 31, 1943 in Enid, OK. Johnny dedicated his life to making others better and supporting their efforts. He began and ended his professional career in education, spending most of his career teaching science, history, and psychology. His early teaching career was interrupted by a stint in the U. S. Army, including a tour in South Korea.
Ponca City News
Jacquelin Monique Bringham Engelking
Body Jacquelin Monique Bringham Engelking, 59, of Newkirk passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 15th, 2023. Jackie was born on July 19, 1963 to Jack and Donna Bringham in Blackwell, Oklahoma. During her years at Blackwell High School and vo-tech, she worked at both Graves Drug Store and Dairy Queen. During her senior year, Jackie was the Blackwell High School Wrestling Queen and later got to watch her own boys compete in the sport she loved. After graduating from Blackwell High School in 1981, Jackie took a job at the Kay County Courthouse in Newkirk where she would work in the Court Clerk’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office for the next 30+ years before retiring in 2014.
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
Ponca City News
Midwest City gets past Lady Cats
In a fiercely competitive contest, the No. 8 ranked Midwest City Lady Bombers defeated the Ponca City Lady Cats 52-43 Friday night in Po-Hi’s Robson Field House. The Lady Cats led 14 -13 after one quarter, but then suffered through a second period when they were held to four points. Midwest City, meanwhile scored 13 to take a 26-18 lead at halftime. The rest of the game was pretty evenly played…
OHP: 49-Year-Old Killed In Osage County Crash
A 49-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:51 p.m. on State Highway 20 near County Road 5455. A vehicle driven by George Schulz, 49, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 20...
arizonasuntimes.com
Major University Sued over Speech Policies
Oklahoma State University (OSU) violated students’ First and Fourteenth amendment rights by enforcing policies which police speech concerning political and social issues, according to a lawsuit filed by legal group Speech First on Tuesday. OSU enforces policies which “deter, suppress, and punish speech about political and social issues of...
Ponca City News
Three pointers smother Wildcats
The Ponca City Wildcats found themselves buried in an avalanche of three-point baskets Friday night as they lost an 83-62 decision to the Midwest City Bombers in a game played in Robson Field House. The Bombers lived up to their name by successfully launching long-range strikes against Ponca City. Midwest City connected on 17 of its beyond the arc launches, accounting for 51 of its 83 points. …
