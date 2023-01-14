The Zacks Industrial Products sector’s fourth-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have been driven by strength in demand across several end markets. However, persistent supply chain constraints and labor and logistics challenges might have impaired players’ ability to meet the high demand levels. Signs of easing supply-chain issues through the quarter instill hope. While inflationary cost pressure, primarily stemming from raw material, energy and freight, is likely to have dented margins, cost control measures and pricing actions exercised by sector participants are expected to have negated these impacts on their margins.

8 HOURS AGO