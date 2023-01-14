Man dead after falling onto CTA train tracks in River North

CHICAGO — Chicago police is investigating the death of man after he fell onto the train tracks at the CTA Brown Line station in River North Friday night.

Police said the 32-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the 300 block of North Wells Street Brown Line station around 10:22 p.m. and made contact with the third rail.

According to the CPD, the power was shut down and the fire department was on scene providing medical assistance.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time after.

The power has been restored to the station and all operations have returned to normal. The Chicago police department is investigating the incident.

