Chicago, IL

Man dead after falling onto CTA train tracks in River North

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Chicago police is investigating the death of man after he fell onto the train tracks at the CTA Brown Line station in River North Friday night.

Police said the 32-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the 300 block of North Wells Street Brown Line station around 10:22 p.m. and made contact with the third rail.

According to the CPD, the power was shut down and the fire department was on scene providing medical assistance.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time after.

The power has been restored to the station and all operations have returned to normal. The Chicago police department is investigating the incident.

fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Deadly Building Collapse Kills Chicago Worker After Being Trapped Under Debris for 45 Minutes

A Chicago worker was killed last week after being trapped for 45 minutes in a collapsed building in Bronzeville. According to CBS News, the unidentified worker was trapped when the 141-year-old building collapsed. The incident took place last week on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. The three-story building was located in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year

After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Near Northwest Side residents accuse hookah lounge of attracting violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns are growing on Chicago's Near Northwest Side over violent crimes – and a business some residents say is attracting the violence.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a residents assembled Tuesday night to address concerns about a number of recent violent crimes in Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, and West Town. The focus specifically was on the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, at 2123 W. Division St. near Leavitt Street.Austin McAllister - a father of six, personal trainer, and U.S. Army veteran – was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den on New...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car speeds off with man on roof during chase on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police pursuit of an auto theft crew on the Near North Side Tuesday led one suspect to climb onto the roof of a car to get away, while another went on to crash a stolen car.The area where the crimes happened gets congested at times, but that didn't stop thieves from escaping police like a scene from a movie.In the mid-afternoon Tuesday, police spotted some people trying to steal a white Jeep under the Brown and Purple Line 'L' tracks on Locust Street, in the old Cabrini-Green area.A camera mounted on an area business captured what...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot in neck while traveling in vehicle in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck while traveling in a vehicle in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East 95th Street. The man was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle fired shots, striking the man […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
cwbchicago.com

Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts

Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
CHICAGO, IL
