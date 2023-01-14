ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit

(Reuters) – The parade of atmospheric rivers that pounded California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling the state to begin lengthy repairs to roads and levees as the White House announced President Joe Biden planned to survey the damage. The nine consecutive rainstorms that inundated California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy