1470 WMBD
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit
(Reuters) – The parade of atmospheric rivers that pounded California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling the state to begin lengthy repairs to roads and levees as the White House announced President Joe Biden planned to survey the damage. The nine consecutive rainstorms that inundated California in...
State auto dealers group to appeal ruling on direct sales from manufactures
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A group representing Illinois car dealers is appealing a recent ruling in Cook County that would allow electric vehicle manufacturers Rivian and Lucid to become licensed dealers and sell directly to consumers. 25 News reports the ruling came out earlier this month from Judge David Atkins.
Gun rights advocates file opening legal challenges to Illinois’ assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – A trio of gun owners and a firearms retailer in southeastern Illinois have filed the first two lawsuits in what’s expected to be a flurry of litigation against the state’s new law banning the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois.
Republican candidate arrested in shootings of Democrats’ homes in New Mexico
(Reuters) – An unsuccessful Republican state House candidate in New Mexico was arrested on Monday and accused of orchestrating recent shootings at four local elected officials’ homes, the Albuquerque Police Department said. Police said on Monday they had arrested Solomon Pena, 39, and accused him of conspiring with,...
