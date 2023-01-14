Read full article on original website
Related
Fuming FA look to challenge verdict labelling ex-Crawley boss John Yems ‘not consciously racist’ and extend 17-month ban
FURIOUS FA chiefs want to challenge the findings that disgraced former Crawley boss John Yems was “not consciously racist” when he verbally abused players. The Wembley high command was stunned at the findings of a three-man independent panel and is now seeking legal advice on whether they can demand a new tribunal sits to consider extending his 17-month ban.
Arsenal investigating two ‘disburbing’ anti-semitic incidents after derby
Arsenal say two “disturbing” incidents of anti-semitism are being investigated following the north London derby against Tottenham. The Premier League club have announced one of the incidents took place at Sunday’s game, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the other at a public house in Islington.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG
(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year’s World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
Comments / 0