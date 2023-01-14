Read full article on original website
Bobby
4d ago
what a stupid article written up to make us believe that they had escaped their work detail, and in addendum, who the hell cares what they picked up? I mean of all the misery
2
KLTV
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
Commerce Man Jailed On Illegal Dumping Warrant
A 59-year-old Commerce man was jailed Saturday on an illegal dumping warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman reported seeing James Hurley Cork in the front passenger seat of an eastbound Ford Expedition around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023. Aware of a warrant for the Commerce man’s arrest, Hoffman conducted a traffic stop on Wildcat Way. The warrant was confirmed and Cork was taken into custody on the outstanding charge, according to arrest reports.
KSLA
TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime. “I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
3 “wily” subjects flee when they can’t steal ATM from Roadrunner in Texarkana
Texarkana police believe the three masked subjects used a truck stolen from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to ram the front doors of the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road a little after 4:00 a.m., when the subjects unsuccessfully tried to remove an ATM from the store.
Suspected Fentanyl Pills, Firearms Found During SH 19 North Traffic Stop
Suspected fentanyl pills and firearms were reportedly found during a State Highway 19 north traffic stop Sunday night. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Ryan Reed and Sgt. Scott Davis reported stopping the gray Honda Accord with no license plate lights at 11:02 p.m. Jan. 15, 2023, on State Highway 19 north at FM 71. Upon contact with the California man driving, deputies asked him to step out of the car. When he exhibited signs of what deputies described as “deceptive behavior,” including being untruthful about having a criminal history, deputies asked permission to search the car.
Cumby Men Jailed On Controlled Substance and Tampering With Evidence Charges
Two Cumby men were jailed on controlled substance and tampering with evidence charges early Tuesday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Cumby police alleged in arrest reports. Officers reported stopping the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado at 1:13 a.m. Jan. 17, 2023, on County Road 1130 at County Road 1126 for failure to signal a turn. The passenger was seen from the patrol vehicle’s headlights making furtive movements inside the truck, officers alleged in arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Two Cumby Men Jailed
Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies stopped two Cumby men for failure to use their turn signal on Hopkins County Road 1126. Because an officer saw a loaded shotgun on the seat of their pickup and one of the men had a handgun in a side holster, they told 36-year-old Michael Lyle Gall and 46-year-old Christopher Evan Lewis to step out of the vehicle. Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in the center console, and both men were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence. In addition, they charged Lewis with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County
Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
ktoy1047.com
ASP traffic stop ends with man in hospital
According to the Arkansas State Police, 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum’s motorcycle collided with a pickup truck after Bashum allegedly refused to pull over during a traffic stop. Bashum was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center after the accident. The investigation by the Arkansas State Police is ongoing. The Hempstead County...
Idiot Criminal Caught on Camera Stealing a Bike in Longview, TX
Typically, I don’t like to call people an idiot, I know that I make mistakes every day, I just try to learn from them, so I don’t repeat my mistakes. But just a few days ago there was a criminal caught on camera in Longview, Texas and to be honest he was acting like an idiot.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A Sulphur Springs police officer observed a man riding in an SUV and knew he had an outstanding warrant. The officer arrested 59-year-old James Hurley Cork on the warrant, which charged him with illegal dumping. He was released Monday afternoon. Hopkins County Deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday night on Hwy...
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
74 Arrested Last Week? Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For Jan 9-15
Week #2 of 2023 and Bowie County had more than its share of bad behavior last week. Let's start with 74 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 23 of those while 51 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
ktoy1047.com
Two men arrested for drug possession
On Thursday, January 12, members of the task force conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
Traffic Stop Near Yantis Nets Residential Search, Seizure Of More Than 1 Pound Of Meth, 3 Arrests
A traffic stop led to a residential search, seizure of more than 1 pound of methamphetamine and three arrests over the weekend, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, January 14, Wood County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near Yantis. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, according to WCSO.
KSLA
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
