Soccer-Palace's Olise denies Man United at the death as winning streak ends
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United's hopes of moving second in the Premier League were scuppered as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Fuming FA look to challenge verdict labelling ex-Crawley boss John Yems ‘not consciously racist’ and extend 17-month ban
FURIOUS FA chiefs want to challenge the findings that disgraced former Crawley boss John Yems was “not consciously racist” when he verbally abused players. The Wembley high command was stunned at the findings of a three-man independent panel and is now seeking legal advice on whether they can demand a new tribunal sits to consider extending his 17-month ban.
Arsenal investigating two ‘disburbing’ anti-semitic incidents after derby
Arsenal say two “disturbing” incidents of anti-semitism are being investigated following the north London derby against Tottenham. The Premier League club have announced one of the incidents took place at Sunday’s game, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the other at a public house in Islington.
Leeds 5 Cardiff 2: Willy Gnonto enhances reputation yet further with worldie as Marsch’s side reach FA Cup fourth round
Wilfried Gnonto conjured up a carbon-copy of Paolo Di Canio to help Leeds scratch a seven-year itch. The teenage sensation added to his growing reputation by scoring twice - the first a stunning scissor-volley inside 30 seconds, a dead-ringer for fellow Italian Di Canio's celebrated strike for West Ham against Wimbledon 22 years ago.
