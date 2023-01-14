Read full article on original website
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Another winter storm is cranking up over northwest Iowa. A Winter Storm Warning covers all of northwest Iowa this afternoon and evening. Samantha Trellinger at the National Weather Service Office in Sioux Falls says this storm system is going to generate mostly snow today and tonight. The snow will begin...
Snow Emergencies declared in Siouxland
From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
KCCI.com
Several coyotes spotted in Iowa town
SALIX, Iowa — The northwestern Iowa town of Salix is warning residents to keep their pets indoors at night. The warning comes as several coyotes have been spotted in the city over the past few days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says coyotes are the most common wild...
KLEM
Peggy Smith – Citizen of the Day
Peggy Smith of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Peggy is retiring after 10 years of service as Wells Senior Manager of Enterprise of Health and Benefits. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Siouxland communities brace for winter storm
Local governments are preparing for the largest snowstorm of the year so far by checking out their equipment and pre-treating roadways.
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
Iowa DOT launches website for Great Lakes region construction projects
If you find yourself in the Lakes region then you can rest easy knowing that there’s a new website that will help make getting around the area between Arnold’s Park and Okoboji a lot easier.
KLEM
Barbara Ann Dunnihoo
Barbara Ann Dunnihoo, age 56 of Arlington, TX and formerly of Remsen, IA, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Medical City of Arlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a Catholic Order of Foresters rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Stray of the Day: Meet Mork & Mindy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Mork and Mindy. They’re both 9-to-12-month-old, cream-and-white kittens. These two are brother and sister. They were surrendered to the shelter after their former owner passed away. The shelter’s hoping to find them a home together. Not only do they have the cutest faces, […]
KLEM
Jeff Kramer – Citizen of the Day
Jeff Kramer is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, January 16, 2023. Jeff Kramer has been appointed to the rank of Police Sergeant with Le Mars Police Department. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KGLO News
Woodbury County Auditor details evidence that led to voter fraud charges
SIOUX CITY — The FBI says it is continuing the investigation of alleged voter fraud by the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says he became aware of an issue when a local voter who was an Iowa State University student contacted him about his name being used on a ballot.
KLEM
Leora “Lee” Susemihl
Leora “Lee” Susemihl, 95, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars. Pastor Mike Hulinsky will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Le Mars Bible Church. There will be a Prayer Service with Memory Sharing at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Following the services there will be a time of lunch and fellowship at the church. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Services will be uploaded to the Rexwinkel Funeral Home website following the services. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Remsen Chamber Honors thier Business of the Year
The Remsen Chamber of Commerce recently held their annual dinner. This year, The Golden Pheasant Steakhouse was named Business of the Year. Here is a photo of the business’ employees and Golden Pheasant owner, Tom Ahlers:. Ahlers has owned the Golden Pheasant since 2019, and is the fourth owner...
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
KLEM
Kenneth Joseph Kohler
Kenneth Joseph Kohler, age 86 of Remsen, IA went to his heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 surrounded by his family at Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen, with Pastor Jason Letsche and Pastor Don Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at the Remsen Community Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m., there will be a prayer service at 6 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.
