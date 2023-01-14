Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa
Expansion club St. Louis CITY SC have completed the signing of winger Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa.
Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney
Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
Gonzalo Pineda hints at Atlanta United transfers & addresses Josef Martinez future
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has revealed the club plans to add 'at least three players' ahead of the new MLS season. Pineda is looking to guide the Five Stripes back into the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out for the second time in three years in 2022. However,...
Atlanta United owner responds to Josef Martinez departure
Atlanta United owner Arthur M. Blank has thanked Josef Martinez for his service to the club following his departure to MLS rivals Inter Miami. The Herons announced the transfer on Wednesday, buying out the remainder of Martinez's contract with Atlanta using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). Despite a souring relationship in...
Aston Villa agree $18m deal with Chicago Fire for transfer of Jhon Duran
Aston Villa have announced an agreement with the Chicago Fire for the transfer of Colombian youngster Jhon Duran. The West Midlands revealed in a club statement that they are yet to agree personal terms with Duran, while he will also need to pass a medical and obtain a necessary work visa.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Facundo Torres reveals contact with Arsenal regarding transfer
Facundo Torres addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to the Premier League, confirming contact with Arsenal before insisting he remains ‘focused with Orlando City’ at the moment. Reports in December suggested that the Gunners targeted Torres as a possible backup for Bukayo Saka. Though the transfer failed to...
Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina undergoes back surgery
Charlotte FC could be without goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina for the start of the 2023 season.
Barcelona secure new contracts for Caroline Graham Hansen & Ingrid Engen
Barcelona have tied Norway internationals Caroline Graham Hansen and Ingrid Engen to new contracts.
Football is finally tackling VAR tech’s most annoying aspect
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been giving technology a bad name for years now, when it’s often the human in charge of the system that’s to blame for igniting the fury of fans. Things got a little bit better at the World Cup, when semi-automated offside decisions...
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
Man Utd confirm shirt number for Wout Weghorst
Man Utd confirm the number Wout Weghorst will wear during his loan spell at the club.
San Jose Earthquakes re-sign homegrown defender Tommy Thompson to new deal
The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed defender Tommy Thompson to a new contract ahead of the 2023 campaign. Thompson has agreed a one-year deal, with the Quakes holding an option to keep the homegrown for an extra season in 2024. The 27-year-old is now San Jose's longest-serving current player following...
Hector Herrera sets sights on representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup
Veteran midfielder Hector Herrera revealed he could see himself representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. Herrera first debuted with El Tri in 2012, and has since established himself as an integral part of the team’s midfield. He’s recorded 10 goals in 104 games overall, inspiring several Concacaf trophies and two consecutive World Cup Round of 16 qualifications.
How can Newcastle qualify for the Champions League?
A look at how Newcastle can qualify for the Champions League this season
Josef Martinez completes transfer from Atlanta United to Inter Miami
Inter Miami have completed the signing of Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez from Atlanta United.
What is St Totteringham's Day? Arsenal fans' celebration explained
An explanation of St. Totteringham's Day, which is celebrated by Arsenal fans.
Raheem Sterling Return to Liverpool 'Cannot Be Ruled Out' - But Is it Actually Likely?
Raheem Sterling Liverpool transfer rumours - could leave Manchester City. in summer. Champions League ban.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0