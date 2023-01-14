Man killed in South Shore hit-and-run, police looking for car

Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian early Saturday on the city’s South Shore.

A man was found lying on West Carson Street just before 3 a.m. He died at a hospital, police said. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office.

Authorities determined that a grey Honda Civic, model years 2016 to 2018, hit the man. It would have damage to the front grill area, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its owner should contact the department’s collision investigation unit at 412-937-3051 or call 911.

Police posted a photograph of an example of the type of vehicle they’re looking for on social media.

The fatality was one of two overnight during separate hit-and-runs.

Police in Ross said a person was hit by a vehicle on Babcock Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday. They located a vehicle and driver suspected of involvement.