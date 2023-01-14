ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin rips Pat Narduzzi’s final coaches ballot

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfndr_0kEiut6M00

This week saw the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released following Georgia ‘s national championship romp over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship. While the coaches’ individual ballots are kept secret during the course of the regular season, the final ballots are shared publicly to allow fans to see how the coaches stacked teams up from 1 through 25.

We got a chance to dive into James Franklin’s final ballot , and he did have a couple of Big Ten teams ranked while the consensus stuck to just Michigan , Ohio State , and Penn State. But it is also interesting to see which coaches ranked Penn State the highest and which ranked them the lowest. Perhaps not too surprisingly, Penn State’s lowest ranking in the final coaches poll of the season came from none other than Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Narduzzi’s final ballot had Penn State ranked at no. 9, which is still a solid final ranking for the Nittany Lions. But Narduzzi was the only coach in the poll to vote Penn State that low.

Seven coaches ranked Penn State as low as no. 8 and most coaches voted Penn State at no. 7, with a handful of ballots going as high as no. 6 (including Rutgers ‘ Greg Schiano and Maryland’s Mike Locksley).

Conversely, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold had Penn State ranked the highest on his final coaches poll ballot of the year. Leipold ranked Penn State at no. 5 and was the only coach in the poll to do so.

But Narduzzi’s ballot did not go unnoticed by the Penn State community, of course. And it was former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin , now with the New Orleans Saints , who fired off a bit of a shot at the head coach of the Panthers upon looking over the final ballots.

“Pat Narduzzi is SALTY,” Gilliken said on his Twitter account after looking over the breakdown of the coaches ballots.

But Gilliken didn’t stop there. He followed up with a kind reminder that it has been quite some time since the last time Pitt won a major bowl game.

It’s true. Pitt’s last major bowl victory was the 1982 Sugar Bowl against Georgia to spoil Georgia’s national championship hopes. But since then, Pitt is 0-4 in games that make up today’s New Years Six.

Surely Narduzzi has some explanation for ranking Penn State as low as he did when everyone else in the country had the Nittany Lions at least one spot higher. But we probably have a good guess as to why Narduzzi voted the way he did.

And, of course, Franklin left Pitt off of his ballot entirely.

List

Here is how James Franklin voted in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmY4u_0kEiut6M00

Related

Keaton Ellis returning to Penn State in 2023

Davon Townley to return to Penn State instead of transfer

Keyvone Lee enters transfer portal

Sporting News way-too-early top 25 slightly less optimistic about Penn State in 2023

Where does Penn State land in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 for 2023?

Penn State loses transfer commitment to West Virginia

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker a scholarship back on Dec. 21, 2022. Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing

A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night.  Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move.  “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return

It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State misses on another transfer wide receiver

Things may be going well for Penn State on the recruiting trail, but the attempts to land a veteran wide receiver out of the transfer portal are hitting a bit of a snag for James Franklin and his staff. After seeing NC State transfer Devin Carter change up his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia, Penn State has now come up short on the attempt to secure a transfer receiver from Bowling Green. Tyrone Broden made a visit to Penn State a week ago to see if it would be the best possible fit for him out of the transfer...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State lands coveted WR transfer Dante Cephas

Penn State has hauled in a big-time playmaker out of the transfer portal in the form of Dante Cephas. Just like last year when they got Mitchell Tinsley, expectations will be high for Cephas but his play style may allow for more playmaking than the previous one. Cephas spent four seasons with Kent State, becoming a more prominent player in a revamped fast-paced Kent State offense. Cephas entered the transfer portal in early December and was a key target for Penn State as well as other schools such as Colorado and North Carolina. He became a bigger focus for the team...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final dates for Oregon Ducks 2023 football schedule released

One of the most important things for college football fans to do at the start of every offseason is to look at the schedule and start to make future plans. While there are still approximately 9 months between now and your favorite team’s first game of the season, flights are the cheapest now, and you’re going to want to plan around some of the biggest games of the 2023 season, of which there will be many. The problem for Oregon Duck fans — and all Pac-12 fans, for that matter — is that the dates for conference games had yet to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks land commitment from in-state QB Brock Thomas

The Oregon Ducks have a good track record when it comes to quarterbacks taken from Sheldon High School, the predominant football school in the Eugene area. The last QB to start for both Sheldon and Oregon was Justin Herbert, who went on to win a Rose Bowl with the Ducks and get drafted early in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers. Why not take another dip in the pool, right? That appears to be what Dan Lanning and the Ducks are thinking. On Sunday night, it was announced that 3-star QB Brock Thomas, a senior at Sheldon, was committing to Oregon. It’s unclear whether he is joining the Ducks as a preferred walk-on or not, but with Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, and Austin Novosad already on the scholarship count, it’s not crazy to presume that. Thomas stands at 6-foot-0, 165 pounds and had an impressive senior season with the Irish, going 12-1 on the season and losing to West Linn in the 6A State Championship. Brock Thomas’ Recruiting Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Brockthomas_/status/1614834056969220096Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 83 OR QB 247Sports Composite N/A N/A OR QB Rivals N/A N/A OR QB ESPN N/A N/A OR QB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A OR QB  Vitals Height 6-foot-0 Weight 165 pounds Hometown Eugene, Oregon Projected Position Quarterback Class 2023  Highlights11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy