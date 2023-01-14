Read full article on original website
Hydroplane Racing Returns to Evansville – Evansville Regatta
Evansville wants to get back in the boat racing game. An effort has begun to bring competitive hydroplane racing back to the city of Evansville for the first time since 2018. The “Evansville Regatta Committee” was formed over the weekend to start looking into bringing back boat racing events. Evansville used to hold annual boat races during Thunder on the Ohio every summer, but the event folded due to financial problems in 2009. A revival effort with HydroFest in 2017 and 2018 also faltered.
Roger Lee Ledgerwood
Roger Lee Ledgerwood, 75, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Daviess Community Hospital. Roger was born May 1, 1947, in Daviess County, to Elmo and Maxine Ledgerwood. Roger is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Kristina (Harris) Ledgerwood, son, Matt (Jody) Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Jake Ledgerwood, Jesse Ledgerwood,...
Jeffrey Alan Davis
Jeffrey Alan Davis 41, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jeffrey was born on September 27, 1981 in Evansville, IN to Beth Ann Riley and Scott Alan Russell. Jeff worked as a cook for various restaurants and was a member of Victory Community Church...
John Kenneth Miley
John Kenneth Miley, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Albert (Army) and Minnie ( Hedge) Miley. John served in WW11 in the Army and was awarded two bronze stars and...
WAMW Sports
What a weekend we had in local sports. Loogootee ends BR 56 game win home win streak, a jv triple overtime thriller with a banked in 3 as the horn sounded and then on Saturday we had this…….. Washington 52 (12-7) Gibson Southern 51 Shay Hawk with a...
Cleo Imogene (Berry) Loveless
Cleo Imogene (Berry) Loveless went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Cleo was born on November 11, 1924 at home on a farm near Monroe City, IN to Walter and Mary Agnes (Williams) Berry, the third of seven children. After graduating from Monroe City...
Arnold Lee Clark
Arnold Lee Clark, 77, of Vincennes passed away on January 11, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Arnold was born on November 5, 1945, at home in Knox County Indiana, the son of the late Goldie Kenneth Clark & Helen Ruth “Chambers” Clark. Arnold was a member of the Bicknell General Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. Arnold was a Jack of all trades & a master of none – but did retire after 22 years from the coal mines across Indiana. He enjoyed being outdoors & spending time with his family and friends. He married Patricia Ann “Clark” Clark on December 31, 1963. They had two daughters: Phylis Ann of Indianapolis, and Anita Lynn of Oaktown; three grandchildren: Kristopher Cody (Julia) Hettich of Chelsea, Michigan, Kristin Michelle (Brian) Bye of Vincennes, Indiana & Kassandra Leigh Hettich of Lebanon, Indiana; and twelve great-grandchildren: Ember, Vera, Augustus, Bennett, Camila, Ashlyn, Adam, Easton, Nathan, Riley, Maverick & Keaton. Arnold is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister, Donna Contreras of Laredo, Texas. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ellen Clark & Mary Ammons, and brothers, Kenneth Clark, George Clark, Bob Gene Clark, Donald Clark, Harold Clark, Daniel Clark & Mark Clark.
Doris Lynn Pottorff
Doris Lynn Pottorff, 66, of Washington, formerly of Shoals, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Born July 10, 1956, in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Frank and Fern (Wildman) Johnson. Doris attended Shoals High School and was a homemaker. She loved going camping, fishing, and spending time...
Knights of Columbus Jackpot Returning to Main Street
The Knights of Columbus in Washington have announced the Treasure Hunt ticket sales will start up again on February 28th, with the first drawing returning to Main Street on March 4th. The jackpot will start back up at $134,331.
Wienermobile makes pitstop in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heads turned Sunday afternoon as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruised around parts of Evansville. The famous hot dog shaped vehicle made a stop near Schnucks on the city’s westside. Dozens of people lined up outside to get a grand tour. “It’s 60 hot dogs long, 24 hot dogs high and weighs […]
Night To Shine Prom Night Asks For Glow Stick Donations
Bethany Christian Church is asking the public to donate glow sticks for the annual Night to Shine Event. On February 10, 2023, the Tim Tebow Foundation and Bethany Christian Church will host “Night to Shine.” The location for this year’s event will be the Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes. The Night to Shine is a once-in-a-lifetime prom night experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs who are 14 or older on the night of the event. The church is asking for GlowWithUs brand 4-inch glow sticks. If you’re able to donate, please have them delivered to: Bethany Christian Church, 1139 N. 57 Washington, IN 47501.
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
WHS Annual Baseball Pancake Breakfast Set For Feb. 4th
The annual Washington Hatchet Baseball Pancake Breakfast is set for February 4th this year in the WHS Cafeteria. Baseball Booster President Crystal Ostby gives us the rundown for this year’s event. The event is Feb. 4 from 7 to 11 a.m., and this year the locker room project will...
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
Jasper church wraps up major renovations
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center
What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one. Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget. The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
Take 5 for our Community – Business and Lifestyle Expo
Joe Morris with the Chamber of Commerce talks about the Business Expo on Feb 4th from 9am to noon at the Washington Conservation Club. Listen to the full interview here!
Indiana State Police give social media shoutout to Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police thanked Gibson County residents for their help with a wreck on January 16. Ringle posted on January 16, “We would like to take a moment and thank several civilians that stopped and assisted at a crash this morning on US41 at SR68. The […]
