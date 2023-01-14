Read full article on original website
Hydroplane Racing Returns to Evansville – Evansville Regatta
Evansville wants to get back in the boat racing game. An effort has begun to bring competitive hydroplane racing back to the city of Evansville for the first time since 2018. The “Evansville Regatta Committee” was formed over the weekend to start looking into bringing back boat racing events. Evansville used to hold annual boat races during Thunder on the Ohio every summer, but the event folded due to financial problems in 2009. A revival effort with HydroFest in 2017 and 2018 also faltered.
Jeffrey Alan Davis
Jeffrey Alan Davis 41, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jeffrey was born on September 27, 1981 in Evansville, IN to Beth Ann Riley and Scott Alan Russell. Jeff worked as a cook for various restaurants and was a member of Victory Community Church...
WAMW Sports
Both boys 7th and 8th grade WJHS boys basketball teams traveled to Tell City Saturday morning for a round robin with PAC members North Posey and Tell City. In the opening 7th grade game the Hatchets improved to 17-3 with a 44-36 win over host Tell City. Kayden Gross had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Roger Lee Ledgerwood
Roger Lee Ledgerwood, 75, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Daviess Community Hospital. Roger was born May 1, 1947, in Daviess County, to Elmo and Maxine Ledgerwood. Roger is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Kristina (Harris) Ledgerwood, son, Matt (Jody) Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Jake Ledgerwood, Jesse Ledgerwood,...
Cleo Imogene (Berry) Loveless
Cleo Imogene (Berry) Loveless went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Cleo was born on November 11, 1924 at home on a farm near Monroe City, IN to Walter and Mary Agnes (Williams) Berry, the third of seven children. After graduating from Monroe City...
Wienermobile makes pitstop in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heads turned Sunday afternoon as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruised around parts of Evansville. The famous hot dog shaped vehicle made a stop near Schnucks on the city’s westside. Dozens of people lined up outside to get a grand tour. “It’s 60 hot dogs long, 24 hot dogs high and weighs […]
Arnold Lee Clark
Arnold Lee Clark, 77, of Vincennes passed away on January 11, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Arnold was born on November 5, 1945, at home in Knox County Indiana, the son of the late Goldie Kenneth Clark & Helen Ruth “Chambers” Clark. Arnold was a member of the Bicknell General Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. Arnold was a Jack of all trades & a master of none – but did retire after 22 years from the coal mines across Indiana. He enjoyed being outdoors & spending time with his family and friends. He married Patricia Ann “Clark” Clark on December 31, 1963. They had two daughters: Phylis Ann of Indianapolis, and Anita Lynn of Oaktown; three grandchildren: Kristopher Cody (Julia) Hettich of Chelsea, Michigan, Kristin Michelle (Brian) Bye of Vincennes, Indiana & Kassandra Leigh Hettich of Lebanon, Indiana; and twelve great-grandchildren: Ember, Vera, Augustus, Bennett, Camila, Ashlyn, Adam, Easton, Nathan, Riley, Maverick & Keaton. Arnold is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister, Donna Contreras of Laredo, Texas. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ellen Clark & Mary Ammons, and brothers, Kenneth Clark, George Clark, Bob Gene Clark, Donald Clark, Harold Clark, Daniel Clark & Mark Clark.
Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media
The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
Indiana State Police give social media shoutout to Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police thanked Gibson County residents for their help with a wreck on January 16. Ringle posted on January 16, “We would like to take a moment and thank several civilians that stopped and assisted at a crash this morning on US41 at SR68. The […]
John Kenneth Miley
John Kenneth Miley, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Albert (Army) and Minnie ( Hedge) Miley. John served in WW11 in the Army and was awarded two bronze stars and...
Knights of Columbus Jackpot Returning to Main Street
The Knights of Columbus in Washington have announced the Treasure Hunt ticket sales will start up again on February 28th, with the first drawing returning to Main Street on March 4th. The jackpot will start back up at $134,331.
Evansville restaurant closes less than a year after opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little over six months after opening their doors, The Barrel House on Morgan Center Drive is no longer open. The restaurant made the announcement publicly over social media Monday afternoon. Owners say they have sold the building but plan on keeping their catering and food truck business going. “We want […]
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
Man hit by car on US 41 Sunday night identified
Marilou Bourland
Marilou Bourland, 79, of Petersburg, passed away January 16, 2023 in Jasper, IN. She was born December 4, 1943 to Virgil and Gladys (Shelton) Myers in Otwell, IN. She graduated from Otwell High School in 1961 and went on to marry her husband of 50 years, Curtis Bourland. She worked for the Pike County Auditor’s Office for 35 years.
