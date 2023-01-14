ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wamwamfm.com

Hydroplane Racing Returns to Evansville – Evansville Regatta

Evansville wants to get back in the boat racing game. An effort has begun to bring competitive hydroplane racing back to the city of Evansville for the first time since 2018. The “Evansville Regatta Committee” was formed over the weekend to start looking into bringing back boat racing events. Evansville used to hold annual boat races during Thunder on the Ohio every summer, but the event folded due to financial problems in 2009. A revival effort with HydroFest in 2017 and 2018 also faltered.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jeffrey Alan Davis

Jeffrey Alan Davis 41, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jeffrey was born on September 27, 1981 in Evansville, IN to Beth Ann Riley and Scott Alan Russell. Jeff worked as a cook for various restaurants and was a member of Victory Community Church...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

WAMW Sports

Both boys 7th and 8th grade WJHS boys basketball teams traveled to Tell City Saturday morning for a round robin with PAC members North Posey and Tell City. In the opening 7th grade game the Hatchets improved to 17-3 with a 44-36 win over host Tell City. Kayden Gross had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Roger Lee Ledgerwood

Roger Lee Ledgerwood, 75, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Daviess Community Hospital. Roger was born May 1, 1947, in Daviess County, to Elmo and Maxine Ledgerwood. Roger is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Kristina (Harris) Ledgerwood, son, Matt (Jody) Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Jake Ledgerwood, Jesse Ledgerwood,...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Cleo Imogene (Berry) Loveless

Cleo Imogene (Berry) Loveless went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Cleo was born on November 11, 1924 at home on a farm near Monroe City, IN to Walter and Mary Agnes (Williams) Berry, the third of seven children. After graduating from Monroe City...
MONROE CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wienermobile makes pitstop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heads turned Sunday afternoon as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruised around parts of Evansville. The famous hot dog shaped vehicle made a stop near Schnucks on the city’s westside. Dozens of people lined up outside to get a grand tour. “It’s 60 hot dogs long, 24 hot dogs high and weighs […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Arnold Lee Clark

Arnold Lee Clark, 77, of Vincennes passed away on January 11, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Arnold was born on November 5, 1945, at home in Knox County Indiana, the son of the late Goldie Kenneth Clark & Helen Ruth “Chambers” Clark. Arnold was a member of the Bicknell General Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. Arnold was a Jack of all trades & a master of none – but did retire after 22 years from the coal mines across Indiana. He enjoyed being outdoors & spending time with his family and friends. He married Patricia Ann “Clark” Clark on December 31, 1963. They had two daughters: Phylis Ann of Indianapolis, and Anita Lynn of Oaktown; three grandchildren: Kristopher Cody (Julia) Hettich of Chelsea, Michigan, Kristin Michelle (Brian) Bye of Vincennes, Indiana & Kassandra Leigh Hettich of Lebanon, Indiana; and twelve great-grandchildren: Ember, Vera, Augustus, Bennett, Camila, Ashlyn, Adam, Easton, Nathan, Riley, Maverick & Keaton. Arnold is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister, Donna Contreras of Laredo, Texas. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ellen Clark & Mary Ammons, and brothers, Kenneth Clark, George Clark, Bob Gene Clark, Donald Clark, Harold Clark, Daniel Clark & Mark Clark.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

John Kenneth Miley

John Kenneth Miley, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Albert (Army) and Minnie ( Hedge) Miley. John served in WW11 in the Army and was awarded two bronze stars and...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knights of Columbus Jackpot Returning to Main Street

The Knights of Columbus in Washington have announced the Treasure Hunt ticket sales will start up again on February 28th, with the first drawing returning to Main Street on March 4th. The jackpot will start back up at $134,331.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville restaurant closes less than a year after opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little over six months after opening their doors, The Barrel House on Morgan Center Drive is no longer open. The restaurant made the announcement publicly over social media Monday afternoon. Owners say they have sold the building but plan on keeping their catering and food truck business going. “We want […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023

Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New face joins race for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Man hit by car on US 41 Sunday night identified

EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Marilou Bourland

Marilou Bourland, 79, of Petersburg, passed away January 16, 2023 in Jasper, IN. She was born December 4, 1943 to Virgil and Gladys (Shelton) Myers in Otwell, IN. She graduated from Otwell High School in 1961 and went on to marry her husband of 50 years, Curtis Bourland. She worked for the Pike County Auditor’s Office for 35 years.
PETERSBURG, IN

