WHS Annual Baseball Pancake Breakfast Set For Feb. 4th
The annual Washington Hatchet Baseball Pancake Breakfast is set for February 4th this year in the WHS Cafeteria. Baseball Booster President Crystal Ostby gives us the rundown for this year’s event. The event is Feb. 4 from 7 to 11 a.m., and this year the locker room project will...
Jeffrey Alan Davis
Jeffrey Alan Davis 41, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jeffrey was born on September 27, 1981 in Evansville, IN to Beth Ann Riley and Scott Alan Russell. Jeff worked as a cook for various restaurants and was a member of Victory Community Church...
Knights of Columbus Jackpot Returning to Main Street
The Knights of Columbus in Washington have announced the Treasure Hunt ticket sales will start up again on February 28th, with the first drawing returning to Main Street on March 4th. The jackpot will start back up at $134,331.
Roger Lee Ledgerwood
Roger Lee Ledgerwood, 75, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Daviess Community Hospital. Roger was born May 1, 1947, in Daviess County, to Elmo and Maxine Ledgerwood. Roger is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Kristina (Harris) Ledgerwood, son, Matt (Jody) Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Jake Ledgerwood, Jesse Ledgerwood,...
Joqueta Susan “Sue” Smith
Joqueta Susan “Sue” Smith, 71, of Washington, passed away December 29, 2022 in Washington, IN. She was born February 24, 1951 to Nathan and Dixie Stewart in Vincennes, IN. She graduated Lincoln High School in Vincennes in 1968. She proudly worked for 25 years as a waitress at the Washington Pizza Hut.
Hydroplane Racing Returns to Evansville – Evansville Regatta
Evansville wants to get back in the boat racing game. An effort has begun to bring competitive hydroplane racing back to the city of Evansville for the first time since 2018. The “Evansville Regatta Committee” was formed over the weekend to start looking into bringing back boat racing events. Evansville used to hold annual boat races during Thunder on the Ohio every summer, but the event folded due to financial problems in 2009. A revival effort with HydroFest in 2017 and 2018 also faltered.
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
House fire in Vincennes this morning
There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
WAMW Sports
What a weekend we had in local sports. Loogootee ends BR 56 game win home win streak, a jv triple overtime thriller with a banked in 3 as the horn sounded and then on Saturday we had this…….. Washington 52 (12-7) Gibson Southern 51 Shay Hawk with a...
John Kenneth Miley
John Kenneth Miley, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Albert (Army) and Minnie ( Hedge) Miley. John served in WW11 in the Army and was awarded two bronze stars and...
Major House Fire Near Washington Golf Course
A local family suffered major losses yesterday following a house fire in Washington. The Fire Department was called to the home of Jimmy and Shannon Collison at 221 NE 11th Street early yesterday afternoon. Here is Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden…. The home suffered major smoke and water damage. The...
Take 5 for our Community – Business and Lifestyle Expo
Joe Morris with the Chamber of Commerce talks about the Business Expo on Feb 4th from 9am to noon at the Washington Conservation Club. Listen to the full interview here!
Daviess County Arrest Report
Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center
What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one. Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget. The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Mom of Lauren Spierer, missing since 2011, talks of ‘debilitating sadness’ on her birthday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The mother of Lauren Spierer, missing for more than 10 years, talked about “debilitating sadness” that’s “overshadowed by those responsible for your absence” in a message on social media Tuesday, her 31st birthday. Spierer vanished on June 3, 2011, after...
DUI Accident Reported in Washington
A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.
