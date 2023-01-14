ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

wamwamfm.com

WHS Annual Baseball Pancake Breakfast Set For Feb. 4th

The annual Washington Hatchet Baseball Pancake Breakfast is set for February 4th this year in the WHS Cafeteria. Baseball Booster President Crystal Ostby gives us the rundown for this year’s event. The event is Feb. 4 from 7 to 11 a.m., and this year the locker room project will...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jeffrey Alan Davis

Jeffrey Alan Davis 41, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jeffrey was born on September 27, 1981 in Evansville, IN to Beth Ann Riley and Scott Alan Russell. Jeff worked as a cook for various restaurants and was a member of Victory Community Church...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knights of Columbus Jackpot Returning to Main Street

The Knights of Columbus in Washington have announced the Treasure Hunt ticket sales will start up again on February 28th, with the first drawing returning to Main Street on March 4th. The jackpot will start back up at $134,331.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Roger Lee Ledgerwood

Roger Lee Ledgerwood, 75, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Daviess Community Hospital. Roger was born May 1, 1947, in Daviess County, to Elmo and Maxine Ledgerwood. Roger is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Kristina (Harris) Ledgerwood, son, Matt (Jody) Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Jake Ledgerwood, Jesse Ledgerwood,...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Joqueta Susan “Sue” Smith

Joqueta Susan “Sue” Smith, 71, of Washington, passed away December 29, 2022 in Washington, IN. She was born February 24, 1951 to Nathan and Dixie Stewart in Vincennes, IN. She graduated Lincoln High School in Vincennes in 1968. She proudly worked for 25 years as a waitress at the Washington Pizza Hut.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hydroplane Racing Returns to Evansville – Evansville Regatta

Evansville wants to get back in the boat racing game. An effort has begun to bring competitive hydroplane racing back to the city of Evansville for the first time since 2018. The “Evansville Regatta Committee” was formed over the weekend to start looking into bringing back boat racing events. Evansville used to hold annual boat races during Thunder on the Ohio every summer, but the event folded due to financial problems in 2009. A revival effort with HydroFest in 2017 and 2018 also faltered.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New service helps Knox County families

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

House fire in Vincennes this morning

There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

WAMW Sports

What a weekend we had in local sports. Loogootee ends BR 56 game win home win streak, a jv triple overtime thriller with a banked in 3 as the horn sounded and then on Saturday we had this…….. Washington 52 (12-7) Gibson Southern 51 Shay Hawk with a...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

John Kenneth Miley

John Kenneth Miley, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Albert (Army) and Minnie ( Hedge) Miley. John served in WW11 in the Army and was awarded two bronze stars and...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Major House Fire Near Washington Golf Course

A local family suffered major losses yesterday following a house fire in Washington. The Fire Department was called to the home of Jimmy and Shannon Collison at 221 NE 11th Street early yesterday afternoon. Here is Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden…. The home suffered major smoke and water damage. The...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
CANNELTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

DUI Accident Reported in Washington

A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.
WASHINGTON, IN

