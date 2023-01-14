Read full article on original website
Crash disrupts traffic on 3rd street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 5:45 p.m. the crash had been cleared up and traffic restored to normal. Original: A crash involving at least two vehicles has caused the southbound lanes of US 41/3rd street to be closed in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Vigo County Central Dispatch, southbound traffic at US […]
vincennespbs.org
Sullivan County community fixing 15 year old water bill issue
A Sullivan County community will see their water bills double for the next month. It was 16 years ago when the town’s Clerk-Treasurer retired. A new clerk was never hired; at some point, the town missed one month of water bills. First City News partner WTHI in Terre Haute...
wamwamfm.com
DUI Accident Reported in Washington
A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.
UPDATE: Family & pets safe after Springhill Dr. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Honey Creek Fire Department reported that there were no injuries after a residence caught fire that was started outside the home. Firefighters battled a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of E. Springhill Drive near Terre Haute on Tuesday. According to the Honey Creek Fire Department, the call […]
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
wamwamfm.com
Major House Fire Near Washington Golf Course
A local family suffered major losses yesterday following a house fire in Washington. The Fire Department was called to the home of Jimmy and Shannon Collison at 221 NE 11th Street early yesterday afternoon. Here is Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden…. The home suffered major smoke and water damage. The...
WTHI
Local business says it is moving out of its current location after failed rezoning effort
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A local business that sparked a deal of controversy has decided to move. We first told you about Magnolia Rose Aesthetics last fall. The business had hoped to rezone a property just south of the Farrington's Grove Historical District. Now, Magnolia Rose will be moving out...
WTVW
Man hit by car on US 41 Sunday night identified
WATCH: Evansville Police officer injured in stun …. WATCH: Evansville Police officer injured in stun gun attack. Police: Evansville man used officer’s stun gun while …. Police: Evansville man used officer's stun gun while resisting arrest. Group looks to bring hydroplane racing back to Evansville. Group looks to bring...
Terre Haute Humane Society operating above capacity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Humane Society is currently operating above capacity. The Assistant Director of the shelter believes the rising costs of dog food, cat litter, and other supplies, in addition to the expense of vet care and vaccinations, could contribute to the high population. The shelter works diligently to move […]
wamwamfm.com
Roger Lee Ledgerwood
Roger Lee Ledgerwood, 75, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Daviess Community Hospital. Roger was born May 1, 1947, in Daviess County, to Elmo and Maxine Ledgerwood. Roger is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Kristina (Harris) Ledgerwood, son, Matt (Jody) Ledgerwood; grandchildren, Jake Ledgerwood, Jesse Ledgerwood,...
Indiana State Police give social media shoutout to Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police thanked Gibson County residents for their help with a wreck on January 16. Ringle posted on January 16, “We would like to take a moment and thank several civilians that stopped and assisted at a crash this morning on US41 at SR68. The […]
THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street. Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident. “At approximately 1 o’clock this afternoon a fire was reported […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Briar Chestnut, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Oscar Mercedes Cruz, 27, of Washington, was arrested on counts of FAILURE TO APPEAR, False Informing, Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance. No bond was set. Enrique...
EPD investigate child hit by car
Authorities say a child was hit by a car on Tuesday night on Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue.
WTHI
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-17-23
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
Car stuck at Oakland City Camping area leads to arrest
The Oakland City Police say they arrested a man after getting a report about a man offering campers drugs in exchange for pulling out his vehicle.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023
The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested For Molestation Warrant Out of Florida
On January 17, 2023, detectives with the Washington Police Department and Central Dispatch began receiving information regarding the whereabouts of 42-year-old Travis Wayne Davis. Davis was found to be wanted out of Bay County Florida for two counts of Lewd & Lascivious Molestation. Officers located Davis outside of a residence...
