Vauld Group Receives Moratorium Extension Till Feb 28th
After rejecting Nexo’s acquisition proposal, embattled crypto lender Vauld Group has gotten yet another moratorium extension till February 28th. Notably, this is the second time the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange is receiving an extension on its creditors’ protection application after receiving the first approval in August. The failure to...
Bank of Thailand to Set Up Virtual Banks by 2025
The Bank of Thailand has announced its intentions to let virtual banks operate for the first time in Thailand. By 2025, financial institutions will be able to offer services, as reported in a Bloomberg article. Applications to operate as financial services providers will be made available later in 2023, as...
Zoksh Aims To Become Revolutionary Web3 Payments System By Being Easy To Use And Affordable
Tortola, British Virgin Islands – With all of the advancements being made in emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, blockchain and the metaverse these days, there is a clear need for a reliable payment system for the Web3 era. Zoksh aims to be that system, as it looks to revolutionize Web3 payments by creating a simple to use, affordable and easily deployable payment system that is also highly decentralized, transparent and accessible to all.
SushiSwap CEO Claims new Offerings will Tenfold Market Share
The CEO of the decentralized exchange (DEX), SushiSwap, has disclosed multiple planned upgrades to the platform, which it claims is designed to “10x” its market share in 2023, just one month after reporting a substantial shortfall in its treasury. The platform’s ambitions were outlined in a post published...
China’s PBoC Adds Digital Yuan in its Financial Statistics Report
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has published a financial report, which included its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), dubbed the Digital Yuan. According to the statistics report, the balance of the digital yuan in circulation recorded by the bank at the end of 2022 is 13.61 billion, which is about $2 billion. Amidst all of the rising adoption rates of CBDC, the bank recorded a growth of approximately 15.3% last month.
AVAX price analysis for 18 January 2023
AVAX price analysis for 18 January 2023, AVAX, the twentieth-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about AVAX price from CoinCodex. On the third day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
FTX Founder Established a $65B Secret Credit Line with Alameda
According to FTX lawyer Andrew Dietderich, the 30-year-old fraudster and founder of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), allegedly gave co-founder Gary Wang, the order to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research. As reported by the New York Post, the lawyer revealed the...
Web 3.0 Gaming Platform Intella X Secures $12M in a Seed Round
Intella X, a Web 3.0 gaming platform that was developed by Neowiz, a South Korean multi-platform video game giant in collaboration with Polygon, has completed its first quarter funding round. Per the startup’s release, the platform secured $12 million in the financing round. The equity financing session had prominent...
U.S. SEC Accelerate Crypto Enforcement Activity by up to 50%
United States financial markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took its crypto laws violation clampdown to a notch higher. Based on the results from research conducted by a Carlifornia-headquartered consulting firm known as Cornerstone Research, the volume of crypto-related enforcement actions carried out by the SEC in 2022 went up 50% from the figure in 2021.
Coinbase Suspends its Operations in Japan due to Market Crash
Coinbase Global Inc, a publicly traded American cryptocurrency trading platform has suspended its services in Japan due to current economic realities and its uncertain business outlook. According to the announcement on January 18, the exchange intends to conduct a thorough survey of its business in the country. However, customers have...
Nexo has Sued Cayman Islands over VASP License
Nexo is reported to have filed a lawsuit in the Cayman Islands. The popular crypto lender sued the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), as per a document dated January 12, for refusing to register it as a virtual asset service provider (VASP) in the island state. The crypto lender argued...
Craig Wright Says BTC is a Cheaper Ledger Network
Craig Wright who is also known as the self-proclaimed creator of Bitcoin (BTC) Satoshi Nakamoto clarified a few misconceptions about the digital currency at a global meeting. During the Global Forum 2022 / Shaping the Future conference in Muscat, Oman which was held in October, Wright introduced Bitcoin as a blockchain that is “a provable measurement and metric of what exists and where.”
National Bank of Georgia Prepares for CBDC Pilot Testing Phase
The Central Bank of Georgia popularly known as the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) is still mulling the idea of rolling out the pilot phase for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) dubbed Digital Lari. However, it has been decided that a concise document that addresses the concept of the...
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Announce BTC Bullish Outlook
Peter Brandt, the author of the Diary of a Commodity Trader who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of global trading firm Factor LLC, attested to the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) is taking on a bullish pattern. At the same time, the professional trader mentioned that no one knows for sure how the market would turn out. For now, BTC price has gained up to 28%, regaining all that was lost following the implosion of the FTX exchange.
