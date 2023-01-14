Peter Brandt, the author of the Diary of a Commodity Trader who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of global trading firm Factor LLC, attested to the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) is taking on a bullish pattern. At the same time, the professional trader mentioned that no one knows for sure how the market would turn out. For now, BTC price has gained up to 28%, regaining all that was lost following the implosion of the FTX exchange.

2 DAYS AGO