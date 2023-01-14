Brook Lopez seems to have lost his mind. View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks center was ejected for the first time in his NBA career Tuesday night following a strange scuffle with Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. It seemed to start with some subtle pushing back and forth before Lopez escalated the incident, pushing Trent toward the baseline out of bounds. Eventually, Lopez decided to take things even further, ripping Trent's headband off and throwing it away.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO