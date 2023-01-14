Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston
LeBron James is 38 years old and playing in his 20th season in the NBA. I think sometimes we all forget that. However, that's through no fault of our own. LeBron is playing like he's 25, and doing things that no one has ever done at his age. There are...
Would Mavs Trade with Knicks Satisfy Luka Doncic’s Want For Roster Change?
JAN 18 Doncic wants change? Does potential Knicks trade move the needle?. Ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' nationally televised meeting with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, there were a couple of interesting tidbits that came up in the NBA trade rumor mill. The first interesting information came from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who is reporting that Mavs star Luka Doncic is finally starting to make his want for roster change known to the front office.
Injury Report: Pacers Without Halliburton as OKC Returns Home
Oklahoma City returns to its home court after a brief Eastern Conference road trip. The Thunder enter the game on three-game win streak. They continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break. The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing...
Lakers: Why LeBron James Didn’t Sit Out Second Night Of Back-To-Back Monday
On Monday night, in a relatively defense-free 140-132 victory over the league-worst Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James scored a season-most 48 points while shooting 16-of-26 from the floor and and 11-of-12 from the free throw line. He also passed for nine dimes and grabbed eight rebounds, all in 35:51 minutes of action.
Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Capitalizing On Life Without Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Thomas Bryant has been an absolute steal on his veteran's minimum contract thus far this season. He has been the kind of rim-rolling interior presence on offense and glass-cleaning behemoth that LA was hoping he or Damian Jones would be when the club inked them this summer in free agency.
The Latest on Derrick White After Leaving Saturday’s Game with a Neck Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Just over four minutes into the Celtics' 122-106 win against the Hornets on Saturday, Marcus Smart and Derrick White collided, sending the latter to the floor, holding the back of his neck. White did not return to the game, but on the...
Giddey Dominance Shining During Thunder Win Streak
Oklahoma City is carrying a three-game win streak currently with victories against top teams in the Eastern Conference. Josh Giddey is a major reason why OKC is getting closer to being .500 on the season. He has been dominant this season, but in his last three games he’s upped his level of play even more.
Brook Lopez Attempts to Explain Scuffle With Gary Trent Jr. and Strange Headband Throw
Brook Lopez seems to have lost his mind. View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks center was ejected for the first time in his NBA career Tuesday night following a strange scuffle with Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. It seemed to start with some subtle pushing back and forth before Lopez escalated the incident, pushing Trent toward the baseline out of bounds. Eventually, Lopez decided to take things even further, ripping Trent's headband off and throwing it away.
Short Break Gives Thunder Time to Heal
Oklahoma City gets a short break to rejuvenate after a heavy start to January. The Thunder defeated the Nets on Sunday and will not play another game until facing the Pacers on Wednesday. The break comes at an important time for OKC, as the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak and gaining ground toward a .500 record.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Must Find Consistent Minutes for Rookie Jaden Hardy
Though the Dallas Mavericks (24-21) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) on Sunday night, there was a silver lining by the name of Jaden Hardy. With the Mavs shorthanded — Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., along with Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber were all out — Jason Kidd called upon Hardy to bring a scoring punch off the bench in the 140-123 loss.
Injury Update: Steph Curry Cleared for Back-to Backs
The Golden State Warriors dropped another frustrating game on Sunday afternoon, losing to a Chicago Bulls team that was without DeMar DeRozan. The Warriors have several of these games this year, where they fail to take care of business against a team they should beat. Perhaps the only bit of good news after this one, is that Steph Curry is cleared to play in tomorrow's game vs. the Washington Wizards.
The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their ninth victory in 11 games when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
