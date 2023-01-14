Read full article on original website
Zoksh Aims To Become Revolutionary Web3 Payments System By Being Easy To Use And Affordable
Tortola, British Virgin Islands – With all of the advancements being made in emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, blockchain and the metaverse these days, there is a clear need for a reliable payment system for the Web3 era. Zoksh aims to be that system, as it looks to revolutionize Web3 payments by creating a simple to use, affordable and easily deployable payment system that is also highly decentralized, transparent and accessible to all.
HashKey Capital Closes its Third Fund With $500M
Multi-stage venture capital firm HashKey Capital which is also the investment arm of HashKey Group has finalized its third fund with $500 million to be invested in the Web3.0 ecosystem including Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT). The crypto-inclined asset manager is looking forward to contributing to crypto and blockchain initiatives globally with its main focus on emerging markets.
3AC Founders in Partnership With CoinFLEX to Raise $25M for GTX
Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, co-founders of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) who were recently subpoenaed on Twitter have been trying to raise funds for a new cryptocurrency venture in collaboration with Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam, the co-founders of Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX. According to a blog post by CoinFLEX,...
Web 3.0 Gaming Platform Intella X Secures $12M in a Seed Round
Intella X, a Web 3.0 gaming platform that was developed by Neowiz, a South Korean multi-platform video game giant in collaboration with Polygon, has completed its first quarter funding round. Per the startup’s release, the platform secured $12 million in the financing round. The equity financing session had prominent...
Bank of Thailand to Set Up Virtual Banks by 2025
The Bank of Thailand has announced its intentions to let virtual banks operate for the first time in Thailand. By 2025, financial institutions will be able to offer services, as reported in a Bloomberg article. Applications to operate as financial services providers will be made available later in 2023, as...
Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test
The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
Anthony Scaramucci Joins Former FTX.US Exec’s Funding Round
Founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci is set to pitch his tent with FTX U.S. former president, Brett Harrison by investing in a venture owned by the latter. The value of Anthony Scaramucci’s investment in the unnamed software firm is yet to be disclosed. Notably, the American...
Lazarus Group Transfers $63.5M From its Harmony Bridge Loot
Lazarus Group, the infamous hacker group with ties to North Korea, has started moving funds from the Harmony Bridge hack which it was responsible for last year. According to details shared by ‘ZachXBT’, the hacker group has moved around 41,000 ETH worth roughly $63.5 million through the crypto mixer app, Tornado Cash and Railgun, a smart contract privacy smart contract that utilizes Zero-knowledge proofs. The funds were later deposited into three different unspecified exchanges. In total, over 350 addresses were used to carry out these transactions.
Coinbase Suspends its Operations in Japan due to Market Crash
Coinbase Global Inc, a publicly traded American cryptocurrency trading platform has suspended its services in Japan due to current economic realities and its uncertain business outlook. According to the announcement on January 18, the exchange intends to conduct a thorough survey of its business in the country. However, customers have...
FTX Founder Established a $65B Secret Credit Line with Alameda
According to FTX lawyer Andrew Dietderich, the 30-year-old fraudster and founder of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), allegedly gave co-founder Gary Wang, the order to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research. As reported by the New York Post, the lawyer revealed the...
Vauld Group Receives Moratorium Extension Till Feb 28th
After rejecting Nexo’s acquisition proposal, embattled crypto lender Vauld Group has gotten yet another moratorium extension till February 28th. Notably, this is the second time the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange is receiving an extension on its creditors’ protection application after receiving the first approval in August. The failure to...
Crypto Will Undermine the Authority of the RBI, Says Governor
Many central banks including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hold a variety of reasons why crypto assets should either be introduced, regulated, or outrightly banned from their economy. For India, an outright ban seems to be a preferable option and the governor of the RBI has given a ton...
Skybridge Capital aims to Purchase the Shares it Sold to FTX
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investment firm, claimed that his company might re-acquire a significant amount of shares which it previously sold to the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX in the coming months. Additionally, he accused the platform’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF),...
SkyBridge Co-founder, Anthony Scaramucci Calls out Sam Bankman-Fried
Anthony Scaramucci, co-founder and managing partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital has recalled Sam Bankman-Fried’s betrayal and his feelings toward the collapse of FTX. While speaking during the Casper Blockchain event held in Davis in Switzerland on January 16, Scaramucci detailed his relationship with failed FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried....
National Bank of Georgia Prepares for CBDC Pilot Testing Phase
The Central Bank of Georgia popularly known as the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) is still mulling the idea of rolling out the pilot phase for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) dubbed Digital Lari. However, it has been decided that a concise document that addresses the concept of the...
China’s PBoC Adds Digital Yuan in its Financial Statistics Report
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has published a financial report, which included its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), dubbed the Digital Yuan. According to the statistics report, the balance of the digital yuan in circulation recorded by the bank at the end of 2022 is 13.61 billion, which is about $2 billion. Amidst all of the rising adoption rates of CBDC, the bank recorded a growth of approximately 15.3% last month.
Craig Wright Says BTC is a Cheaper Ledger Network
Craig Wright who is also known as the self-proclaimed creator of Bitcoin (BTC) Satoshi Nakamoto clarified a few misconceptions about the digital currency at a global meeting. During the Global Forum 2022 / Shaping the Future conference in Muscat, Oman which was held in October, Wright introduced Bitcoin as a blockchain that is “a provable measurement and metric of what exists and where.”
Nexo has Sued Cayman Islands over VASP License
Nexo is reported to have filed a lawsuit in the Cayman Islands. The popular crypto lender sued the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), as per a document dated January 12, for refusing to register it as a virtual asset service provider (VASP) in the island state. The crypto lender argued...
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Announce BTC Bullish Outlook
Peter Brandt, the author of the Diary of a Commodity Trader who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of global trading firm Factor LLC, attested to the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) is taking on a bullish pattern. At the same time, the professional trader mentioned that no one knows for sure how the market would turn out. For now, BTC price has gained up to 28%, regaining all that was lost following the implosion of the FTX exchange.
BNB price analysis for 16 January 2023
BNB price analysis for 16 January 2023, BNB, the fifth largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. The downtrend broke in August but the 50 weekly SMMA stood as resistance. You can read more about BNB price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is negative with a positive histogram and the RSI fluctuates over 50.
