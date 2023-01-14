Read full article on original website
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder Asking Court to Reconsider Sentence
(Estherville)--An Estherville man serving a 50 year prison sentence for second degree murder is asking the court to reconsider his sentence after his uncle found a bullet hole in a building on a farm where the victim was killed. Lee Christensen, now 25, was convicted of killing Thomas Bortvit in...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley driver arrested for OWI in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Isauro Coyotzin Castro stemmed from the stop of on 2005 Ford Expedition...
nwestiowa.com
George woman jailed on second OWI charge
GEORGE—A 41-year-old George woman was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Loralye Christabeth Jen Wibben stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford Expedition on the 300 block of Michigan Avenue in George for not having a visible license plate, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for domestic assault
HULL—A 43-year-old Hull man was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Juan Guadalupe Lopez stemmed from an argument with a woman who has been living with him at 1423 Division St., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 12 – 18, 2022
Mercedes Leigh Carpenter, Maynard: petty misdemeanor liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fees and fines $185. Cassidy Alexandra Christensen, Sanborn: petty misdemeanor 60 zone 75/60, fees and fines $145. Saadia Rogelia Fisher, St. Leo: misdemeanor driving after suspension, fees and fines $135. Gilbert Martinez Jr., Sanborn: 1) petty...
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
KNOX News Radio
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme
Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
marshallradio.net
Semi-Truck Driver Injured After Truck Jackknifed on Interstate 90
ADRIAN — A semi-truck driver was injured after his truck jackknifed on I-90 east of Adrian Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:15 Saturday afternoon, a 2023 Freightliner Semi was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County when it left the roadway and jackknifed.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Lakefield Standard
Local historian to keynote annual meeting
Local historian Bob Svoboda will take those gathered for the annual meeting of the Jackson County Historical Society back in time Saturday afternoon. Svoboda, a lifetime member of the society, will...
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
