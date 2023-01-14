ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Two armed adult males rob Suffolk 7-Eleven: Police

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. – A 7-Eleven in Suffolk was robbed by two armed adult males, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Officers responded to a report about the armed robbery just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The 7-Eleven store is on 819 West Washington Street, which is near Kangaroo Express.

During the incident, the two suspects went into the store, showed their handguns to the clerk and demanded money, according to police. They fled the scene in a brown sedan with money and tobacco products.

The department released the following descriptions of the suspects: “Suspect #1 is a black male, wearing a mask, black jacket and gray pants. Suspect # 2 is a black male wearing a mask, black jacket and blue jeans.”

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the robbery to contact them by calling the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

