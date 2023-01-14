Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
St. Paul re-plowing apology, explanation offered from public works director
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw is just as upset as you are with the incomplete and insufficient re-plowing of the city’s streets. Kershaw published a social media apology to St. Paul residents on Wednesday, the morning after the first day of a snow removal and street plowing effort that falls between the early week rain and melting and the late week snow that’s on the way.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Tuesday Night
(KNSI) — One person is dead after a shooting in St. Cloud overnight. According to St. Cloud police, they were called to a possible shooting at an apartment building in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday night. The arrived and found an adult male victim. First responders performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul plan to plow this week, ask residents to move vehicles
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Both Minneapolis and St. Paul plan to use a slight warm-up this week as an opportunity to better clear snow on its residential streets after complaints from its residents, the cities said in notices issued on Sunday. While this is not a snow emergency,...
FOX 21 Online
Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
lakesarearadio.net
Stepped Up DWI Enforcement Campaign Nets Over 2,200 Arrests
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says they, along with their law enforcement partners across the state, arrested more than 2,200 impaired drivers during a stepped-up DWI enforcement campaign over the holiday season. From November 23rd through New Year’s Eve, there were 2,228 DWI arrests, which is a couple...
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
knsiradio.com
Public Input Wanted For New Mississippi River Bridge
(KNSI) – Two open houses are scheduled for the last week of the month to facilitate a community meeting about a new bridge over the Mississippi River. The first is Wednesday, January 25 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the CrestView Shoppes, located at 3031 Roosevelt Road. The other is Monday, January 30, also from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Ave SE.
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning goes into effect later today throughout viewing area
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with a glaze of ice accumulations possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota lawmaker wants to ban job application criminal history question
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's State Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants' criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to...
Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
KKTV
13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - A teenage girl from Colorado is suspected of driving faster than 100 miles per hour during a chase with Nebraska state troopers. Nebraska State Patrol shared details with the public about the Monday night chase in a news release. The suspect vehicle was spotted along I-80 at about 9:35 at night only going 35 miles per hour, when troopers tried to stop the driver the chase started.
Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south. It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday. About three to five inches of snow is possible.
fox9.com
Drone video: Aerial view of Minnesota school bus garage destroyed by fire
The Braham Bus Company building, which houses the buses, was determined to be a complete loss. Three buses were also destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the school.
Another Vacant Building in St. Cloud – What is the Plan?
Whenever a business closes their doors, first I'm sad because there goes another business that couldn't make it for whatever reason. Secondly I wonder what will replace it? There are so many strip malls in the St. Cloud area that are not filled, and never were, and there are some building spaces that are also left with nothing. Some of them are in locations that are considered to be prime locations too.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
fox9.com
City of St. Paul agrees to $1.3M settlement with family of man killed by police 8 years ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eight years after the deadly Saint Paul police shooting of Marcus Golden, the city is prepared to settle a federal lawsuit from the man’s family for one-point-three million dollars. Golden, who was black, was shot to death in his SUV during an encounter...
Minnesota attorney general's office would beef up criminal division under legislative proposal
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It was a key issue that defined the 2022 campaign for attorney general: Just what role should the state's chief legal officer play in prosecuting violent crime at the local level?That's mostly the job of county attorneys, according to state law, but they can seek out the attorney general's office for assistance.The bill provides $4 million over two years "for enhanced criminal enforcement and related initiatives," according to an amendment approved in a House committee on Tuesday.Right now, there are three prosecutors in the criminal division, said Attorney General Keith Ellison. Additional funding could increase that to...
lptv.org
Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash
A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
Comments / 3