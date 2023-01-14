PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers gymnastics set a program record for a home opening team score with a 195.550 on Saturday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena, finishing second in the quad meet behind Towson (195.850) and ahead of Ball State (195.450) and Wisconsin-Oshkosh (192.425). The Scarlet Knights made significant improvement on bars and beam from their season opener in Las Vegas with a 48.900 on bars, surpassing the 48.250 from Meet 1, and a 48.925 on beam to beat their 48.500 from the Super 16 last weekend. The 48.925 on beam was the top team score at the quad on Saturday. "The team did...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO