The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon

Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TAPinto.net

Gymnastics Posts Program Record Home Opener Score of 195.550

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers gymnastics set a program record for a home opening team score with a 195.550 on Saturday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena, finishing second in the quad meet behind Towson (195.850) and ahead of Ball State (195.450) and Wisconsin-Oshkosh (192.425).   The Scarlet Knights made significant improvement on bars and beam from their season opener in Las Vegas with a 48.900 on bars, surpassing the 48.250 from Meet 1, and a 48.925 on beam to beat their 48.500 from the Super 16 last weekend. The 48.925 on beam was the top team score at the quad on Saturday. "The team did...
Football World Reacts To Bizarre Player Transfer News

Weird recruiting sagas are nothing new to the world of college football. We had another one this weekend involving Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County Academy linebacker Quan Proctor. Proctor, who held a number of Group of Five scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, signed with FCS Savannah State ...
NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement

The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set. While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized. The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening. Here's the full ...
