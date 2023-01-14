Read full article on original website
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice.
iheart.com
Apples 'n Cheese Tasting IS BACK at Rogers Orchards THIS WEEKEND!
BOGO Cortland (while supplies last)
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in America
A series of excruciating stories from shoppers hit the hardest by skyrocketing food prices. According to some reports, inflation might have cooled, though this is still a subject of hot debate wit many experts believing we are heading towards a massive recession. Either way you lean, there is no denying the pain experienced by all of us at the grocery store checkout counters where soaring high prices are hitting consumers hard.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
eastoncourier.news
The Red Chair
I’m not sure how we got onto the subject when my good friend and colleague at the Courier, Ann Marie Somma, and I got to talking about the over-consumption of “stuff.” We share a philosophy of re-use, re-invent and recycle and we worry about the impact of stuff in our landfills and oceans.
Beautifully Decorated Restaurant With Cinderella Theme, Daytrip From Albany
Welcome to Cava, America's most holiday decorated restaurant and we aren't just talking about the Christmas season! Here's a preview of how the restaurant will look until March 27th!. In recent months Cava has pulled out the stops when it comes to creating a fantasy dining experience, worth the daytrip...
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
Eyewitness News
Local restaurants raise prices as egg costs surge
(WFSB) - Your favorite omelet or egg sandwich probably costs more than it did a few months ago. Egg prices are reaching historic highs. It’s thanks to inflation and the avian flu. Your go-to diners and bakeries are really hurting. The price of a tasty ham and cheese omelet...
Thrillist
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
westportjournal.com
Buffalo Rose to perform Jan. 21 at Voices Café
WESTPORT — Buffalo Rose, a “modern folk/Americana band,” will perform Jan. 21 at Voices Café at the Unitarian Church in Westport. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the cafe, 10 Lyons Plains Road. Tickets cost $25, and can be reserved online by clicking here.
westportjournal.com
MLK tribute: Petrus on becoming a ‘freedom fighter, change maker’
WESTPORT — A weekend of tributes to civil-rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., incorporating themes of social justice and the need for communication and understanding, culminated Sunday at the Westport Country Playhouse with a program featuring artist and social activist Junauda Petrus. “All I really want in life...
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT resort is one of the world's best wellness retreats, according to 'Condé Nast Traveler'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One of the world's best places to unwind is located in Morris, Conn., according to "Condé Nast Traveler." The travel publication included Winvian Farm in its December 2022 list of the 17 best wellness retreats in the world.
Snow, wintry mix threatens NYC area this week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunshine will drench the New York City area Sunday, but the blustery winds could make it feel cooler than anticipated. The temperatures will inch their way back into the lower 40s, but the winds will continue to be an issue with gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph. The wind […]
New York Times ranks New Haven among best cities in world to visit in 2023
Conn. (WTNH) — A new year means a new round of travel destinations. The New York Times released a list of 52 places to visit in 2023. Among the historic, must-see places across the globe — like the artsy city filled with Roman ruins in Tarragona, Spain, and the orange-sand beaches of La Guajira, Columbia […]
