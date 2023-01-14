ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, IA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE

(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KROC News

Rare January Tornado in Iowa [VIDEO]

Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper

Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

New documentary on Iowa’s Music Man to premiere next month

Statewide Iowa — Iowa-born composer and playwright Meredith Willson is the focus of a new documentary that will premiere next month. Caryline Clark, engagement manager for Iowa PBS, says “Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man” follows his long and accomplished career as well as his devotion to his home state.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Severe weather coverage...in the middle of winter

Doug here...a couple of notes to start off...weather is not climate change. Lots of weathers stacked on top of one another (hundreds of years) IS climate change. Next, I am not writing this as a self-congratulatory tome, but as a look inside at how we bring things together. These being said...it was unusual to be awakened from a mid-afternoon nap by the EAS alert. Immediately, we sprang into action at Newsradio 600WMT.
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Marion Restaurant Switching To Fast, Casual Environment

One of Marion's finest restaurants will soon be mixing things up a bit, switching to a much more fast and more casual dining experience. That restaurant is Bistro 3 Nineteen, located at 796 11th street in Marion. In a press release, the restaurant is announcing some big changes to the way they serve food. According to the release, chef Brittany Hannah has announced that the restaurant will transition and offer counter service instead of table service. Counter service is when customers order at the counter and then come and get their food when their name or number is called. Hannah hopes the change ushers in a new fast-casual environment to the restaurant.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters

Fareway has more than 130 grocery stores across the Midwest. Working Iowa: Award-winning digital marketing agency in Cedar Rapids looking to hire. Informatics in Cedar Rapids is an award-winning digital marketing agency. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department. Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST. The Cedar Rapids Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa

Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
