See it: Empire State Building lights up in Giants blue

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Wild Card clash this Sunday in Minneapolis. It’s the team’s first playoff game since 2016 and there is a buzz in the air.

Although the Giants enter the game as underdogs, many across the nation are anticipating an upset. Some even believe Brian Daboll’s club might make an unexpected run.

Throughout the Tri-State area, fans are beginning to believe once again. The old Giants mystique has returned and in that vein, the Empire State Building lit up in blue on Friday night.

The Giants and their fans hope this isn’t the final time they see the Empire State Building glowing blue. In fact, they’d like to see it at least three more times over the coming weeks.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

